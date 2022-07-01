New Business Spotlight: Gold Rush Tour Co. explores best of the Mother Lode

When Morgan Gace left her position as CEO of the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce last year, she hadn’t planned on starting a business. Her plans quickly evolved, however, and she suddenly found herself in the position to pursue something she always wanted to do. Gace and her husband decided to create Gold Rush Tours, a unique tour company that utilizes Gace’s connections and passion for supporting small businesses while giving locals and visitors a one-of-a-kind experience.
The tour company, based in Angels Camp, offers wine tours, historic tours, and adventure tours. With customizable trips in the tri-county Mother Lode region, the tours offer special access to the best of Gold Country.
It all began when the Gace family was spending time outside of the state.
“We just kept thinking about it…we're like, you know, this is great. But what we have in Calaveras is super special,” she said.
They returned to Calaveras, and “within a 24-hour period had a series of events that was all but the neon flashing sign,” signaling them to turn their dream into a reality. When they saw the for rent sign at the former Pic-N-Save in Angels Camp, they decided to “go all in.”
With her husband working in transportation logistics and Gace’s experience in small business consultation, creating a company that addresses the lack of transportation and connects visitors to Calaveras’ many unique businesses was a natural course for the enterprising couple.
Gace says in her new role she is still connecting people and small businesses much like she did at the Chamber of Commerce, “except on a tourist [level] and as a guest experience.”
“It's really fun because I feel a deep sense of pride and ownership, but then also a responsibility to those small businesses that I'm bringing guests (to) that understand that this is a small, family-owned business. This isn't just a place to trash. …You’re getting a seat at the table. You get to experience this. And so that's really important to us on our tours.”
Gold Rush Tour Company officially launched in April of this year, offering private tours of Calaveras and the surrounding area’s most unique features, like dozens of Motherlode wineries and vineyards, Arnold’s Hinterhaus distillery, Calaveras Big Trees State Park, and Moaning Caverns Adventure Park. Though these are some of the more popular stops on tours, they will also offer shuttle service to and from lodging. Their door-to-door service is designed to keep the fun going safely and help keep intoxicated would-be drivers off of the streets.
Offering private and chartered trips in their four-wheel drive-equipped 15-passenger vans, or a ride on the “wine wagon,” Gold Rush Tour Co. provides opportunities for a variety of outings and events. Visitors can have a personalized boutique experience such as an “elevated” tasting and lunch at a winery, unique views from private vineyards, or a completely custom tour of premiere Mother Lode attractions, while locals might opt for a ticket to a pre-set wine tour for a fun evening out with friends.
Gace says their wine tours give an “off the beaten path” experience that people are looking for, and that is unique to the Mother Lode.
“What's attractive about our area is that we're not the typical Napa and Sonoma, and I think that's totally okay. I think that people are looking for something that's really unique and special… small boutique wineries that have handcrafted wines,” said Gace.
For family-friendly and multi-generational outings, Gold Rush Tour Co. offers visits to museums and historical sites such as the Angels Camp Museum and Columbia State Park, holiday-themed events, and is even planning to lead “haunted” tours in the fall. While their current offerings are focused on wine, adventure, and historic tours, Gace says “All of those are just scratching the surface of what we can really do.”
For more information, follow @GoldRushTourCompany on Instagram and Facebook or online at goldrushtourcompany.com.