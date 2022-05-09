The Calaveras County Environmental Management Agency has confirmed that Big Trees Market in Arnold has been dealing with a rat problem.
The agency stated, “The rats are believed to have come in through adulterated product containers out of a wholesale distribution center in Sacramento. Environmental Health has submitted a complaint to the State agency that oversees the inspection and enforcement activity of the wholesale distribution center.”
Over the past few months, there has been talk among customers of Big Trees Market regarding the rodent infestation. The Environmental Management Agency confirmed that they have been aware of the problem since February of 2022 and, since then, the agency has made several visits to the premises.
While the inspection team did not physically witness any rats, “the market owner and management staff are aware of the complaints and were directed to obtain a professional pest control service,” the agency stated.
They continued, “EH [Environmental Health] has been working with the facility owner and management staff to ensure that the facility is contracting with a professional pest control service and that all areas of the market are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized on a routine basis. The store owner and staff are working diligently to address the issue and have established regimental cleaning and sanitizing protocols for the health and safety of their employees and customers.”
The agency confirmed that “as of Monday, May 2, 2022, Big Trees Market management stated ‘the problem is subsiding and all parties will continue to implement cleaning and sanitizing protocols to protect employees and customers.’”
The Enterprise reached out to the Big Trees Market management but did not receive a response.