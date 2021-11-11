After almost two years on the job, Morgan Gace has announced her resignation as Chief Executive Office of the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce after accepting another position “outside of that Chamber.”
The co-owner of Central Sierra Hauling and former small business consultant took on the CEO role in January 2020 and saw the Chamber through the pandemic, which she described in her resignation announcement.
“I began to comb through our members, setting appointments to meet and hear about what we could do to continue to serve them. New names, new faces, new friendships built. And then nine weeks later, my schedule, my agenda, my plans fell through the cracks,” she wrote. “Yet despite the pandemic, it still felt like it was meant to be. The relationships became even more meaningful, the support more vital, and the faces – they represented so much more than new people to meet. They represented stories of survival, resilience, and ingenuity.”
Gace called her two years with the Chamber “the most rewarding” of her life and noted that she would be assisting the new CEO once hired and that she would continue as a member of the Chamber.
In the meantime, administrative assistant Heidi Cassel will keep “operations flowing.”
“I wrestled with this decision as I truly believe the best is yet to come with the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce. But I also feel my role was to support our membership and the business community through the pandemic, and I truly hope you felt the impact of our work,” Gace said.