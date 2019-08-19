Jazz Cellars Winery created from love of wines, music by partners

In September of 2016, friends and business partners Bob Smith and Joe Lazzara opened Jazz Cellars tasting room on Main Street in Murphys. It is stocked with bottles of wine produced at their San Francisco winemaking facility, which they established in 2005.
Since then the winery has received over 110 awards, producing a variety of single vineyard California wines including Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier, Marsanne, Roussanne, Syrah, Petite Sirah, Barbera, Zinfandel and Pinot Noir. And, true to its name, the winery frequently hosts musical performances on its front patio.
Here, the business partners talk about their wines and all that goes into Jazz Cellars.
To me, winemaking means:
Smith: Both Joe and I spent most of our careers in the tech industry, which is a very intense, highly competitive, specialized (industry). When you go to a cocktail party, and somebody that isn’t in the industry says, “What do you do?” you kind of go, “Oh, how am I going to explain it?” But if you go to a cocktail party and say, “Oh, we make wine,” everybody’s like, “Oh, tell me about your winery!” It’s kind of a universal language, right, everybody understands wine.
Lazzara: With wine there’s stress involved, too … but it’s certainly more congenial ... The other part of the fun is the tie-in with the music, and we got the concept for the name when Bob and I were at the New Orleans Jazz Festival, and we thought we’d just have fun with music and wine. They go together; it’s enjoyable for everyone; and that’s kind of the theme that we work on here.
Our winemaking process is:
Smith: It starts with the vineyard, where we get our fruit, and I think we would agree that one thing about winemaking that’s really interesting is that you can have a marginal winemaker, and have really great fruit, and you would probably get pretty good wine. But if you have the world’s best winemaker, and the fruit you pick is not that great, it’s really hard to make it stand up and be outstanding.
Lazzara: Winemakers will tell you that 90%-95% of it is the fruit. If it’s not there, it’s not going to be in the wine. They can adjust things a little bit, but I think everyone in town would agree with that … We have very geographically diverse fruit sources. In fact, right now we are serving wine from Mendocino to Monterey County, and in between ... The Barbera is from Amador County.
Smith: We pick the vineyard, and we tend to stick with them for a long time if we like them … The fruit gets delivered; it gets crushed; it gets usually cold soaked, depending on the wine. Then it gets fermented; then it gets into barrels or tanks, depending on the wine; and ultimately we bottle it, all at a facility in San Francisco.
Lazzara: If it’s a new varietal that we’re making, or a blend, we’ll sit down with our winemaker and talk about what our concept is, so he has some idea of what we’re looking for.
Smith: Having a good winemaker is a big help … So it all ends with bottling, and then into cases, and away it goes to a storage facility. We do everything but grow, basically.
Other winemakers that inspire me are:
Smith: I can think of winemakers in the past that I thought were pretty cool, but there are so many of them … I’m more influenced by my tastes and what I expect in a wine.
My favorite of my wines is:
Smith: I like all of the wines that we make … But if I have to pick only one wine, I’d pick Zinfandel; I love Zin.
Lazzara: It depends on the mood, but I have to say that I’ve been going to Pinots, and we make our Pinots from Santa Lucia Highlands, which is Monterey County … But, like Bob, I like them all. If I didn’t, we wouldn’t make them. That’s been one of our rules.
The difference between my wines and others is:
Lazzara: For Murphys, we have more regions that we make wine from. We currently are not making wine from Calaveras, but we are next year. For the upcoming harvest we will. We’re just more geographically diverse than most of the other wineries.
Smith: With Pinot, for example, we have a lot of good friends that have tasting rooms … and they will send people over here for our Pinot, because we’ve got gold medal-winning Pinot from the premier growing region of California … and you just won’t find that at any other winery here.
If I wasn’t running a winery, I would be:
Smith: Drinking wine and listening to music. (Laughter)
Lazzara: I would be able to travel in late September and October. I wouldn’t have to worry about harvest.
The biggest compliment you’ve received on your wines is:
Smith: I remember a guy named Michael from Copperopolis who is a huge wine collector, and the first time he came in here, he pulled me aside and told me, “I was not too impressed until I came to your place, and I was blown away.” He loves our Zinfandel. He writes some kind of a blog or newsletter about wine, and about a month after that he featured our Zin and said it was one of the best he’d ever had.
Lazzara: Certainly all the double gold medals, because that’s a pretty rare award.
We opened our tasting room in Murphys because:
Lazzara: Bob and I both have second homes in the area. We love the town; the people here. We enjoy knowing the other wineries in town, and the owners, and the winemakers. Everyone is just super nice, and so it was obvious for us to open a tasting room here.
Smith: We had people helping us, giving us advice, and we buy a lot of wine from other wineries and they come in here … It’s pretty symbiotic. I think that everybody realizes that it’s better to draw a bigger crowd. It’s that old saying, “A rising tide floats all boats higher.” That’s what it’s all about. A bigger crowd is better for all of the businesses here. And what a great place to be.
