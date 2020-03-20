Jackson Rancheria recently announced the appointment of Crystal Jack as the new CEO for the Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians and Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort.
Jack was born in Los Gatos, but raised in Amador County. In 2006, she received a degree in business management from California State University, Stanislaus.
Following graduation, Jack began her career at Jackson Rancheria as a compensation analyst. She was quickly promoted to compensation manager, and then to human resources manager in late 2007. Three years later, Jack became executive director of human resources, a position she held for almost a decade.
“Crystal is a proven leader who has played an instrumental role in Jackson Rancheria’s growth over the last 14 years,” Tribal Chairman of the Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians Adam Dalton said in a press release. “We are honored to have Crystal as our CEO and look forward to working closely with her as we drive our business forward and achieve the many goals of our expanding portfolio.”
Over the years, Jack has worked to evaluate Jackson Rancheria’s role as an exceptional employer and extraordinary resort destination, the press release states.
“Most notably, Crystal successfully analyzed and implemented the new employment terms of the Tribe’s amended Tribal-State Compact in 2015,” the release states. “She also led the effort to establish an on-site medical center at Jackson Rancheria and implement education benefits for all employees.”
In her new role, Jack will be involved in overseeing a variety of casino and tribal enterprises, including the casino, hotel, daycare center, general store, RV park, wastewater treatment, construction trades and offsite agriculture, housing and resort operations.
In addition to her work at Jackson Rancheria, Jack has also served on the Amador Community College Foundation Board and the Workforce Development Board. Along with her husband and four children, she currently resides in Amador County.
“I am thrilled at the opportunity to continue to work with the exceptional team in place at Jackson Rancheria. We would not be where we are today without them,” Jack said in the press release. “I believe that my experiences and unique understanding of federal, state and tribal law have positioned me well to provide executive leadership and oversight of the Tribe’s expansive portfolio.”