New pharmacy opens in Valley Springs

A new pharmacy is now serving the community out of the Valley Springs Health and Wellness Center, at Highway 26 and Vista Del Lago Drive.
Kim Pham, pharmacist and owner of Sunrise Pharmacy, Inc., moved from Sacramento County to set up shop in the Valley Springs clinic, newly built in 2019 by the Mark Twain Health Care District.
“I want to get to know the people that I fill the prescriptions for,” Pham said. “I like the personal touch, and that’s why I came out and opened my own pharmacy.”
Pham graduated from University of California, San Francisco in 1995 with a Pharm. D. degree. She has over 25 years of experience working as a pharmacist at various chains and operating her own pharmacy in Sacramento.
Since opening in December of 2020, Sunrise Pharmacy, Inc. has primarily served patients at the clinic, but Pham hopes that other area residents will take advantage of the convenient location as their main source for filling prescriptions.
“Your provider may send us prescriptions via e-Prescribe, fax or phone, and we will text you when they are ready,” Pham said. “We accept all insurances, and we will work with your provider and insurance to help get your medications filled for you, including prompt initiation and follow-up with Prior Authorization/TAR forms.”
Until recently, only one pharmacy, CVS Health, operated in Valley Springs after the chain bought and closed its competitor, Foothills Drug Store, roughly two years ago.
A second pharmacy serving the town of 3,500 people will not only reduce lines for the counter but will also improve ease and access surrounding vaccinations. Sunrise Pharmacy, Inc. is now administering influenza, shingles and psychiatric injectable medicines in a private vaccination room. Visits include thorough explanations and counseling, Pham said, as well as the formulation of a vaccination record.
Regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, the pharmacy is currently on a waiting list to receive doses through the state’s contract with Blue Shield, Pham said. She hopes she can begin administering the vaccine in April, preferably the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, due to its single-dose requirement.
The pharmacy is also a training center for future pharmacy technicians. Any high school graduate can contact Pham at kimpham@alumni.ucsf.edu.
Sunrise Pharmacy, Inc. is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and is located at 51 Wellness Way in Valley Springs. For more information, call (209) 772-9088.