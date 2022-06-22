When Gold Rush Wax Co. owner Amy Betsch sets out to make a new fragrance, she isn’t just looking for something that smells nice. Instead, her candles tell a story of a different time.
A self-proclaimed “history buff with a wax problem,” Betsch either spends her days with her nose in a history book or else over a pot of melted wax, mixing fragrances to find the perfect pairing to complement the history she is enthralled with.
Betsch, a daughter of a coal miner, grew up in Western Pennsylvania, learning all she could about the American Revolution and the history of our nation’s early years. She became a history buff by accident, saying “history was just kind of an everyday thing for me.”
As a hobby, Betsch made candles for friends and family. She started about four years ago, as a way to use up some extra jars. Soon, family and friends were demanding she make more and wanting to pay for them, too.
Her husband Rob and friend Jennifer urged her to continue, saying her candles “smell really good.” Betsch continued to perfect her craft, refining the science in her home “laboratory,” learning to make her unique candles from high-quality materials, such as clean-burning coconut oil and phthalate-free fragrances.
When Betsch moved to Mokelumne Hill about seven years ago, she became interested in the history of the area she now called home. So it made perfect sense, when Betsch launched her candle business last June, to combine her love of candle-making with her passion for local history, and Gold Rush Wax Co. was born.
Each candle in the shop has a different name inspired by a piece of gold rush history.
The company’s website reads, “The signature scents of the shop are named for places and people from this significant time in American History.” Some of these signature scents include the best-selling American River fragrance, with notes of coconut milk, sandalwood, and cedar, and Argonaut, which is described as “a fragrance that would make Poseidon himself envious,” with notes of marine, lavender, dark musk, and cedar.
While Betsch says there isn't one favorite scent most people gravitate toward, one of her most popular fragrances is Duchess, described with a scent profile of pear and champagne. This sweet and bubbly fragrance was named after the “town harlot” character in Bret Harte’s story The Outcasts Of Poker Flat. Another female-inspired scent is Lola, named after notorious dancer Lola Montez and her infamous “spider dance,” which she performed in California for miners during the gold rush. Betsch describes the fragrance as a “mysterious luxurious coconut” with amber and musk.
In addition to 10 signature fragrances, Gold Rush Wax Co. features seasonal scents. Betsch describes her favorite wintertime scent, called Sierra Sleigh Ride, as smelling “like when you first come to the mountains and you’re constantly smelling fresh air and pine.” Betsch plans to release more seasonal scents in the fall. She’s also working on other new scents, including a floral one that doesn’t have a name yet.
While Gold Rush Wax Co. doesn’t have a physical storefront for their candles, wax melts, and room sprays, they do have a website. Betsch opened up her web storefront in the spring of this year, an upgrade from her previous shop on Etsy.
Betsch can also be found selling her wares at markets and festivals throughout the area, from Ione to San Andreas. So far, they’ve been well received. “People are absolutely loving it, and, and it just makes me beam with pride,” said Betsch.
For more information follow Gold Rush Wax Co. on social media and their website at goldrushwax.com.