A fresh brewed latte or smoothly blended frappé can be indulged in a new part of Angels Camp.
Day-O Espresso opened a new “hut” on Wednesday, where the former Chicken Barn restaurant used to be.
“So far it’s been really great,” said Barista Ashley Aitken on opening day. “There’ve been long lines, but everything is running smoothly.”
The building is located on the corner of Highway 49 and Murphys Grade Road. The new location features not only the chain’s usual drive-thru service but will soon offer the luxuries of an inside-a-café ambience.
“It’s the first location that we have that has a lot of opportunity,” said current co-owner of the Day-O Espresso huts Tony Benites.
For 20 years, Day-O has served the Mother Lode area, and has more than 10 locations.
The business started with Patrick and Barbara Day in 1999 who created their hut using contractors known for backyard garden sheds.
After a year, the Days began hunting for new locations.
The business spread from its first location in Sonora to Jamestown, Mono Vista, Columbia, Copperopolis and Avery.
Day-O was sold in 2014 to Anthony, Deborah, Tony and Chanel Benites.
A few more locations opened after the transfer of ownership, including ones in San Andreas, Lockeford and Valley Springs.
“We’ve been looking at Angels Camp for quite some time,” Benites said. “The old Chicken Barn worked its way into the talking of.”
This Day-O hut has French-pressed its way into the 2,500-square-foot building, with not only a drive-thru, but a spacious indoor seating area. It is the largest of the Day-O huts in the Mother Lode region.
The new location’s hours will be weekdays, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Drive-thru will be the only service available at this time due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Indoor seating will be available as soon as possible, with the current pandemic regulations in place.
The menu will be the same, but a few extras will be offered at this location.
Like the Avery location, Angels Camp will offer fresh sandwiches and select ice cream items, Benites said. There will be four sandwiches to choose from on the menu, and those options will be available immediately.
“(Angels Camp) is the middle hub that we’ve been missing,” Benites said.
Patrons are encouraged to check out their “Secret Menu” – available at all locations – on their website, dayoespresso.com, or visit the site for more information. To connect on Facebook, contact @Day-O Espresso and Smoothies.