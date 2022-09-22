Sisters Jennifer McCubbins and Jamie Connelly didn’t know when they moved to the area several years ago that they would one day own a historic piece of downtown Murphys, or that they’d turn it into a two-story arts and crafts store with a resident psychic and local makers to boot. 

Yet that’s precisely what happened, thanks to several fortunate—or serendipitous—events that led the two to go into business with each other last year. 

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

