Every year, the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition draws thousands of submissions from winemakers across North America.
This year, several county vintners received medals in the competition, which is the largest in North America.
Aloria Vineyards was awarded six medals, including a double gold for a Malbec.
Black Sheep Winery received five medals, among them a gold each for two Zinfandels.
Hovey Winery won three medals, two silvers for a Viognier and a Syrah, and a bronze for a Rosato di Sangiovese.
Jazz Cellars was awarded three medals, including a silver for a Petite Sirah.
Milliaire Winery took seven medals, including a gold for a Merlot.
Moody Ridge Wine Company earned a silver for a Cabernet Sauvignon.
Sacred Ground Wine was awarded two silvers, one for a Rancheria Rose and one for a Rancheria Red.
Val du Vino Winery took five medals, including a gold for a Petite Sirah.
Villa Vallecito Vineyards earned 11 medals, which included golds for a Payaso, a Barbera and a Sagrantino.