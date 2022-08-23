Jessica Hughart and partner Greg Kuntz bought the “Cook House” at the historic Lower Italian Gardens site in November of 2021, just a stone’s throw from their own home in Mokelumne Hill. 

The couple wanted to “create this really great, loving space,” says Hughart, and needed a change of pace. After a back injury resulting from a car crash, Hughart found she just couldn’t do the long, hard days she had as a successful full-service wedding planner in her previous business. Instead, the duo would create a unique wedding destination that honors the area’s heritage while offering couples and their families a beautiful, customizable space, right here in Calaveras County.

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

