Calaveras Wood Co. invigorates downtown Angels Camp with sawmill design store, pop-up markets

A new business, Calaveras Wood Co., has popped up in downtown Angels Camp and is hoping to drive traffic with pop-up markets, artist showcases, and interactive events.
Collaborating with the Angels Camp Business Association, newlywed owners Devon Shires and Adrian Reynoso have also spearheaded a new monthly event, AC After Hours, which encourages shopping, dining, and arts in downtown Angels Camp. AC After Hours takes place from 5:30-8 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month, with local businesses staying open later to accommodate shoppers.
Calaveras Wood Co. opened its doors just three months ago, in July of this year. The couple got their start milling lumber, building furniture, and creating decor from repurposed wood. Now they have a storefront to connect their work, passion, and talents with the community.
Shires runs the shop, plans the events, and coordinates with artists and local makers. Their shop features nature-themed gifts, art, and wares made by local artisans, including herself and her husband, Adrian Reynoso. Reynoso is a sawyer and operates a mill service in Avery.
At their open house event last Thursday night, Calaveras Wood Co. welcomed patrons, local kids, business owners, and artist Alexandra Kunesh, of Arnold, to their quaint and cozy storefront.
The pop-up showcase featured the artist’s watercolor paintings, macrame wall hangings, hand-produced calligraphy practice books, etched wood slices, and other hand-made gifts.
Additionally, Kunesh taught two workshops during the open house, introducing students to the art of calligraphy. Each student left with a kit that included a practice book, created by Kunesh, and a Tombow calligraphy pen—plus the experience of learning a new craft directly from an experienced artist.
Kunesh said she enjoyed the “intimate setting,” which allowed for one-on-one instruction and a more “manageable” experience for first-time calligraphy students.
Kunesh is more used to teaching in a classroom setting, like at Bret Harte High School, where she taught Spanish before returning to college in the Bay Area.
Bill Senger, of Arnold, came out for the open house after meeting Reynoso at the mill in Avery. Senger is a fan of Reynoso’s craftsmanship, as he works with wood himself, calling it “more of an obsession than a hobby.”
Senger makes all sorts of things from wood, like wine bottle holders and coasters.
“I celebrate wood myself, so I like what they’re doing,” said Senger.
The Calaveras Wood Co. website reads, “Calaveras Wood Co. was created to celebrate our love for nature, creation, and working with our hands. Inspired by our deep appreciation for the natural beauty that surrounds us and our community, we aim to celebrate and showcase the profound abundance of talent in our area. We strive to create and curate high quality, unique, beautiful and ethical goods.”
All of the wood used in their projects is locally harvested, salvaged, and milled, and then manufactured or sold locally.
Lumber is sourced from trees affected by drought or beetles, or that have been removed because they posed a fire or structural threat.
“We repurpose this wood in order to bring it new life and honor what was,” reads the Calaveras Wood Co. website.
Some of the products made by the wood company include timber frame picnic tables, slab tables, charcuterie boards, decorative ladders, mobiles, and sculptures. Woods used include oak, cedar, pine, black walnut, and manzanita.
Many of these items can be found in their store in Angels Camp, along with locally made candles, incense, jewelry, books about nature, herbal syrups, and other gifts.
Shires is looking forward to “invigorating our community” with more collaborative events in downtown Angels Camp.
Upcoming events at Calaveras Wood Co. include a Nov. 18 pop-up featuring floral crafting with Murphys-based florist Angela Zichlke, of Olive and Rose Designs, and a perfume/candle workshop pop-up with Candice Harrison, of Venom Candle Co., on Dec 18.
Calaveras Wood Co. is located at 1248 Main Street in Angels Camp. More information can be found at calaveraswoodco.com and on Instagram and Facebook at calaveraswoodco.