When the Valley Springs Sports and Fitness Center announced it was closing its doors after nearly 24 years in 2022, many in the community were shocked. The gym had been owned by Tim and Shari Gallagher for decades, along with their other gym, Sonora Fitness. Tim, who started the business, had fallen ill due to a traumatic brain injury years before and succumbed to his illness in 2019. Shari carried the torch, running both gyms for three years without her husband, but ultimately decided to close the Valley Springs gym.
In a March 26 Facebook post, Gallagher announced the decision, saying it was not an easy one, and citing “challenges with the pandemic, staffing, and 2 years of rising inflationary costs” as contributing factors.
Gallaher’s Facebook posts about closing the gym caught the attention of longtime friend and former employee Jennifer Scheidt, who decided to buy the gym with her husband Randy. Scheidt worked for Gallagher prior to opening her own fitness center—Power Up Fitness—in 2009.
Scheidt remembers working as a fitness instructor at the Valley Springs Sports and Fitness Center over a decade ago when she was pregnant with her youngest daughter Ginger, now a junior at Calaveras High School where she plays for the girls’ basketball and volleyball teams.
24-hour Power Up Fitness transitioned from its 4800 sq. ft. shopping center suite to the 14,000 sq. ft. facility at the beginning of the year, opening its doors on Jan 2.
The Scheidts brought over about $50,000 worth of equipment and invested another $75,000 into new equipment to fill the two-story space. In addition to the new equipment, turf was added to the top floor, one of two racquetball courts was turned into a fitness class studio, and the other got a net that can be used for wallyball. The gym also contains a half-court basketball room, a seasonal outdoor pool where water aerobics classes will be held, and locker rooms with a sauna.
Other new additions include private offices that are sublet to other businesses, including a clinical therapist, Esther Diaz, body waxing by licensed esthetician Julianna Baysinger (Juju Bee Esthetics) and freshly made juices and smoothies by Fruits Y Vida Juice. Another space in the back of the gym that used to be used for physical therapy may eventually hold a fourth option—possibly healthy snacks or coffee—but is empty for now.
“We’re kind of like a one-stop shop,” said Jennifer, where customers improve the health of their “mind, body, and spirit.”
Feedback from old and new customers has been positive, according to the Scheidts. Customers like the benefit of 24-hour access and the variety of equipment to choose from. In addition to new equipment and a bigger space.
“There are a lot of good memories,” said Jennifer. “We’ve had a lot of people come through (and say) ‘I used to be a member of the old gym and I'm just so grateful that you're opening it up for the families and creating another safe place.’"
Gallagher echoed the sentiment, saying that she is “really happy” to have her husband’s legacy carried on through the new owners, whose “philosophies” are similar to his.
“He would be thrilled,” said Gallagher. She also expressed excitement over how the gym has been updated by the new owners, especially the new security locks which are controlled by an app that members can download to their cellphones or iPad.
The Scheidts added surveillance systems and panic buttons since members have around-the-clock access to the facility's workout equipment (though locker rooms and access to the pool and sauna are restricted between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.).
The gym also offers services to the community, like its participation in the county’s Stay Vertical, Calaveras prevention program that offers free strength training and Tai Chi classes to all county residents. Zumba class participants get the opportunity to do “Zumba caroling” in the holiday parade every December. Families gather in the courts to play together, and parents take advantage of onsite childcare while they work out.
The Scheidts also provide gym access to local high school sports teams, who use the basketball courts, turf, and weight equipment for training.
Randy, who coached high school sports for six years, said, “From my perspective, the high school athletes absolutely love it. The seniors love it. They can come at their own time frame. ... All the athletes know Jennifer and myself... . It's a good thing.”
Equipment at the new gym includes a new 8-station jungle gym, a new Monkey Rig, new performance treadmills, over 5,000 lbs. of plate weights, dumbbell racks, pin-select machines, universal trainer cable machines, squat racks, incline, decline, and flat bench presses, and cardio equipment including incline trainers, ellipticals, and stair machines.
Classes offered include Turbo Kick, Zumba, Ball Pilates, Tabata, suspension training, step cardio, power sculpt, TNT (Tummys-n-Tushes), Spin, and even one for parents and children ages 0-5, called Wiggle Works. Classes and childcare can be booked online, through mindbodyonline.com/explore/locations/power-up-fitness-studio or by calling (209) 772-2898.
24-hr Power Up Fitness is located at 145 Mangili Rd in Valley Springs. For more information visit powerupfitnessstudio.com.