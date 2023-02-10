When the Valley Springs Sports and Fitness Center announced it was closing its doors after nearly 24 years in 2022, many in the community were shocked. The gym had been owned by Tim and Shari Gallagher for decades, along with their other gym, Sonora Fitness. Tim, who started the business, had fallen ill due to a traumatic brain injury years before and succumbed to his illness in 2019. Shari carried the torch, running both gyms for three years without her husband, but ultimately decided to close the Valley Springs gym.

In a March 26 Facebook post, Gallagher announced the decision, saying it was not an easy one, and citing “challenges with the pandemic, staffing, and 2 years of rising inflationary costs” as contributing factors. 

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

