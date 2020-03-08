Copper shop finds treasure in quality antiques, vintage items

Interested in the history of an antique? No? It doesn’t matter because Ana Pedersen will tell you the origin of any item she sells.
Pedersen, along with her husband, Peter, and their children, opened The Rusty Bucket Vintage Trading Company in Copperopolis on Jan. 25. The shop specializes in antiques and other older items that tend to have a backstory.
“When somebody buys something from here, I tell them, whether they like it or not, the history behind it,” Pedersen said with a laugh. “Sometimes I feel like we should open the door to have schools come here … and show them this is the way your ancestors used to travel or make phone calls … the jewelry, also, I wonder who wore that jewelry?”
Pedersen’s passion for history translates into the care she puts into selling antiques and vintage items. Whether its an old trunk that came from England on an old steam ship, an antique washing machine with a hand crank, or a Korean rice dispensing machine, she believes everything has a story – and so do her customers.
“I like to find out from (the customers), what do they like about (an item),” Pedersen said.
“I love hearing their stories,” said Jessica Pedersen, Ana’s daughter who moved from Sacramento to help in the shop and have a more rural lifestyle. “‘Oh, my grandmother had one of these!’”
Customers will make remarks such as that about various items, reminiscing about their childhoods and the memories brought forth from different things inside Rusty Bucket.
Jessica, 30, and siblings Victoria Pedersen, 28, and Adam Medeiros, 28, all have a hand in helping Ana and Peter run the shop in Copper Town Square.
Victoria, who lives in Sacramento, will build things to sell in the shop. Adam, a Bay Area resident, is a photographer and creates prints on metal. Jessica creates jewelry that can be purchased in the shop.
Ana previously owned a similar shop in Lockeford but closed shop in 2015 when the building the business was housed in was sold.
Now, in just one month of being in business, The Rusty Bucket is seeing a substantial influx of foot traffic, according to Ana. Much of it, she says, is due to the curiosity surrounding the changes happening at Copper Town Square, including future lodgings and a multitude of other commercial and residential projects.
Being right off Highway 4 doesn’t hurt either. Ana said, as a real estate agent, it’s all about, “location, location, location” for homes as well as businesses.
“We’ve been very, very busy,” Ana said. “It goes through not only tourists, but locals, and we get a lot of repeat customers. A lot of referrals. The funny part is we’ll get from young customers to old customers. We had an 18-year-old boy, and he was from Southern California, buying something for his fiancé.”
The shop has also had customers from as far away as New York, a couple that was in Calaveras County on vacation.
Most of the items sold at The Rusty Bucket come from collectors, estate sales and from Ana’s own collection that she has amassed through the years. The family is always on the lookout for those overlooked goodies.
“We travel around to other places and check things out, finding gems,” Jessica said. “We’ll look for stores that are hidden.”
“We look at things that have potential,” Ana added. “It’s not just something you can throw away. What can we do with this?”
Jessica pointed out that there’s a quality to the items that isn’t necessarily seen in today’s products.
“It shows you the quality of some of the items that they’re so old and they still work for what they were made for,” Jessica said. “Things aren’t made like that anymore.”