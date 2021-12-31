Owner and chef Amy Torgerson has worked in the foodservice industry for over 25 years, refining her culinary and service knowledge to create delicious and beautiful cuisine that appeals to the senses. Torgerson graduated from California Culinary Academy of San Francisco in 2001, studied abroad in Europe and Brazil, opened a Thai street food restaurant in Oakland, and created food for large corporate and special events throughout the Bay Area and beyond.
Before the pandemic, Torgerson catered to hundreds of weddings, company parties, film production shoots, and other events. She also traveled the world and studied food in different cultures, developing the skills and interests that would lead her to serve “free-spirited cuisine” in a small standing-room-only building on Highway 4 in Murphys.
Gypsy BBQ opened in October of 2020, just a few months after COVID-19 shuttered businesses across the country, including Torgerson’s catering company, which relied on events like weddings, corporate gatherings, studio film shoots, and parties.
“My catering business went out the window immediately,” said Torgerson. Luckily, she had an idea.
“I decided to do something different,” she said.
Closing her Bay Area business and moving full-time to her now empty vacation rental home, Torgerson was ready for a new culinary adventure. She had seen the empty space at 130 E Highway 4 in Murphys and decided to transform it into a pit stop for travelers and locals alike to fill up on slow-smoked artisanal meats and classic sides with a modern twist. At Gypsy BBQ, Torgerson serves all the favorites like smoked chicken, brisket, pulled pork, coleslaw, and potato salad. Creamy mac and cheese is served with a crispy garlic breadcrumb top, and instead of the fluffy yellow squares found at other restaurants, Gypsy BBQ serves their version of cornbread called “spoonbread”—creamed corn cooked with cheese, milk, and roasted jalapenos. Local beers and wines are also available to complement the meal.
Torgerson’s interest in barbeque began when she “got the BBQ bug” in Brazil, learning about Brazilian cuisine and their style of barbeque, or churrasco. After that, the traveling chef went to the state of Georgia for a week-long course with Chef Myron Mixon, a four-time world barbeque champion. She then “ate her way” through Texas, forging the inspiration for Gypsy BBQ.
“It was here that I knew that I loved the style of Texas BBQ, dry rubs and spiced sauces,” reads Gypsy BBQ’s website.
Torgerson brings her varied and extensive culinary experience to Murphys with a “farm to fork” take on BBQ, using in-house rubs, sauces, and meats smoked on-site. She uses local, seasonally available produce and meat whenever possible, and everything is made from scratch.
In addition to a daily take-out menu, Gypsy BBQ features a patio for outdoor seating, with wind protection and propane heaters for chilly days. Customers can also pre-order take-and-bake family-style meals on holidays and ready-to-eat dinner for two to four people on Friday nights.
Gypsy BBQ’s New Year’s Eve exclusive pre-order only menu features Beef Wellington for two with truffle leek and potato soup, crispy dungeness crab arancini, baked brie with olive oil confit and toasted crostini, and poached prawns with Meyer lemon aioli, plus a butterscotch pot de creme dessert and bottle of Stevenot sparkling wine. The pre-packaged and prepared meal requires “light finishing in your oven,” and can be enjoyed in the comfort of one’s home. Pre-orders for Christmas and New Years' Eve meals are already closed, but Torgerson plans on offering additional take-home meals for Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day, and other occasions throughout the year.
In addition to delicious take-out food and catering, Gypsy BBQ hosts other events like Thai and Vietnamese cooking classes, which Torgerson calls “super fun and hands-on.”
The small restaurant with a staff of five has also begun packaging and selling its own product line and is working on expanding to sell at local markets, stores, and online in the coming year. Current products available include Torgerson’s holiday sauce gift set, which comes in a string-tied burlap bag with a jar of her signature Chipotle Cranberry BBQ Sauce and Caramelized Onion Chutney, both made onsite. Other offerings include housemade rubs, jerky, and trail mix, perfect for skiers and travelers headed up the hill.
Torgerson also plans to offer natural housemade dog treats and to expand her menu to include grab-and-go brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. The plan is to begin serving brunch by mid-January, with the restaurant opening at 7 a.m. for those early risers. Breakfast menu items will be things like burritos, breakfast sandwiches, handheld breakfast pies, and coffee. Torgerson says she wants to offer quick and easy “big, monster, healthy, handheld stuff they can take and go” for the many who pass through Murphys on the weekends.
“I think there's a need for it, and it can be something fun,” said Torgerson.
Fun is one thing Gypsy BBQ is good at, with a one-year anniversary sign out front that reads, “Yeah we opened in a pandemic. We like to eat our feelings...” Decorations include a couple Halloween-turned-Christmas skeletons hoisting up a live Christmas tree. Then there’s the smoker, sitting front and center in the parking lot, letting everyone know what it's all about.
Despite opening during a pandemic, Gypsy BBQ has become a local favorite, with nominations in multiple categories of the Enterprise’s “2021 Best of Calaveras” awards.
Navigating the first year in business is always hard, but with constant hurdles like canceled events, shelter-in-place orders, frequently changing public health policies, rising food costs, and supply chain issues, it's no small feat for this tiny BBQ business to come out on top. Luckily for Torgerson, she’s not the only one “eating her feelings.” Of course, it helps that good barbeque is one food people will travel almost anywhere for—something Torgerson knows all too well.
Gypsy BBQ is located at 130 E Highway 4 in Murphys and is currently open Thursday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 am to 6 p.m. For information on catering, classes, or upcoming menus follow Gypsy BBQ on Facebook and Instagram, or visit gypsybbq.com