A cozy, plant-filled shop near the east end of Main Street in Murphys sells rare and unique houseplants with exotic-sounding names like “dragon’s tooth” alocasia and “prince of orange” philodendron.
Other popular items include “air plants”—Tillandsia—a genus of hundreds of plants in the bromeliad family. Most air plants are epiphytes, tending to grow in places off the ground, usually attached to another plant. These plants don’t have roots that grow in the soil and instead gather nutrients and water from the air.
At Moss and Rust, several types of air plants can be found, suspended from the ceiling in a circular metal holder, perched atop wooden hands, or peeking out from brass half-moon planters and ceramic wall hangers.
More traditional houseplants like philodendrons and ferns can be found potted in unique containers, from a ceramic female bust vessel to pots painted with half-moons and cute faces, or sculpted with abstract designs.
In addition to an ever-changing collection of whimsical pots and exotic plants, owner Maya Radisich keeps the shop stocked with locally handcrafted gifts. Art and goods include apothecary items, incense, candles, apparel, and jewelry with youthful, natural themes.
Radisich’s longtime roller derby teammate, friend, and “partner-in-plants” Mindy Calbert is responsible for much of the apparel the store sells. Calbert, along with her graphic designer husband, Zac, owns Wild & Scenic, a clothing brand featuring quirky designs. Their bio reads, “Made in the Sierra Nevadas for wild times in scenic spaces.” The husband and wife duo created Moss and Rust’s signature t-shirt design, featuring an illustration of a “plant lady” with fern-like fronds for hair. Other designs include whimsical and off-beat illustrations, such as their “bad women from the good land” design that can be found on shirts, stickers, and wall art at Moss and Rust.
Calbert and Radisich were both plant lovers before opening the shop, but neither had experience in running a plant store. Calbert has a background in marketing and design, and Radisich had a successful specialty cake business, Butter & Cream, and was busy raising her daughter, Gia. When Covid hit and the wedding and event orders dried up, Radisich decided to do something different.
The two plant-loving friends had competed in roller derby together for years and talked about their idea of opening up a plant shop together. Calbert said, “We make a great team as far as roller derby goes, and we were like, what else can we do together?”
One day, Radisich called Calbert and said, “I’m opening a plant shop,” after spotting a “for rent” sign at the little shop in downtown Murphys.
“To get a spot in downtown Murphys is not as easy sometimes, so you have to jump on that, even if it's in the middle of a pandemic,” Radisich said, explaining that she called the property manager “just to see what’s going on, and it worked out.”
Moss and Rust opened its doors during the pandemic, in July of 2020. Radisich was excited to be back at work, saying “it was so nice just to talk to people and be social because I’d been at home for six months.”
Now, almost a year and a half later, the business is going strong. Radisich and Calbert can be found behind the register in the lush, plant-filled shop, hosting plant propagation classes in the shop’s backyard in the spring and summer, organizing artist pop-up markets, and participating in local events.
Radisich’s 11-year old daughter Gia, nicknamed “Mini Moss”, often helps out at the shop as well, and she likes to go on buying trips to wholesale greenhouses in Half Moon Bay and Richmond.
“She’s really good at ringing people up,” says Calbert.
When asked how business is, the two plant ladies say it's good, despite opening during a pandemic.
“It feels great. We’re here. We’re doing business. People are happy,” said Radisich.
Moss and Rust is located at 202 Main Street, Unit B in Murphys. Follow them online at mossandrust.com, and on social media at @mossandrustmurphys.
To recommend a new business profile, contact editor@calaverasenterprise.com.