San Andreas, CA (95249)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.