New Cruisers gas station, convenience store coming to Arnold

Those driving through Arnold lately have likely noticed some big changes taking place at Meadow View Center on Highway 4.
Multiple buildings came down in recent weeks to make way for a brand new Cruisers gas station and convenience store.
Cruisers gas stations and convenience stores are owned and operated by Boyett Petroleum. The Arnold location will be Boyett’s 10th Cruisers location, and it’s second establishment in Calaveras County after its Copperopolis store.
“We’re excited,” Boyett Vice President of Retail Operations Scott Castle said. “The interest level so far has been extremely high.”
Boyett bought the store in 2007, and had been operating it as a Kwik Serv since then. About two years ago, the company purchased the entire shopping center from its longtime owners.
Castle estimated that the buildings were constructed in the 1960s. While the buildings had worn down over the years, the project was also driven by the need to replace the gas station’s single-walled gasoline storage tanks, which must be removed in the state of California by the end of 2025.
“The tanks were right next to the store, so we probably had to tear down the store to get the tanks out,” Castle said. “And we just want to build a bigger, better, more convenient and appealing store for the community.”
The new store will be 4,800 square feet and offer “everything you would expect from a convenience store,” Castle said. It will be located on the eastern end of the property, with its main entrance facing west. The new development will span the entire shopping center, with centrally located pumping stations and additional parking on the western end.
In addition, the store will feature a Krispy Krunchy Chicken restaurant with limited indoor seating and takeout.
“It’s one of the fastest growing chicken franchises in the country,” Castle said.
The store will offer 76 gasoline dispensed from four fueling stations with eight fueling positions. Three octane grades will be available, as well as diesel.
“We didn’t have diesel before, so that will be new,” Castle said.
Before the buildings came down, Ebbetts Pass Fire District used them for training.
“They were down there for a good couple of months training in the buildings before we tore them down,” Castle said.
Boyett has wanted to build a new store at the Arnold location for some time, Castle said.
“We’ve been there 14 years, just trying to get to the point where we could buy the property so we could make the investment in it,” he said. “We wanted to give (our employees) something to be proud of, and they’re excited. Some of them are working in Copperopolis, some of them chose to just take the time off, but we gave everybody an offer.”
Castle said that the company hoped to complete construction this year and open the new store in September.
“Hopefully, everybody will come back and support us like they did before,” he said. “We really appreciate the support of the community.”