At Clondaire Estates & Vineyards in Angels Camp, seven free-range peacocks roam the hillside, inspiration for the new logo created when the property and vineyard business were purchased by Shikha and Pardeep Athwal in 2018.
The beloved birds are considered special to people and cultures around the world and are the national bird of India. Owner Shikha Athwal says that it was her husband Pardeep’s idea to get the exotic-looking birds, which they raised from chics. She says the peacocks “bring a magical element” to the winery and wedding venue, which opened its doors to public events in 2020.
The first wedding was their own, allowing the Athwals to have the wedding of their dreams, while giving the new venue a test run.
“I was able to bring for each event my vision to life. That’s what we wanted to create for anyone coming in for an event or a wedding, that they have a clean canvas and they can bring their vision to life,” said Shikha.
The Athwals’ “big Indian wedding” put the venue’s new 6,300 sq. ft. vineyard terrace to the test, and it passed. Equipped with electrical and with room to comfortably entertain up to 350 guests, the terrace can be used for ceremonies, receptions, or even pop-up events. Built-in bathrooms add convenience to guests. There is a concrete pad nearby, perfect for a food truck or mobile bar.
There are also three additional hillside spots that are ideal for a quaint ceremony with a gorgeous backdrop of natural scenery.
Shikha, who is a managing partner of the winery/venue, hasn’t always worked in the wedding or wine industries. In fact, both she and her husband have full-time jobs outside of the venue and vineyard. Both work for Mark Twain Medical Center. Shikha is a chiropractor practicing in San Andreas and Copperopolis, and Pardeep is a radiologist and part-time chief medical officer for the hospital.
Despite being new to the game, Shikha is enjoying her new role in helping people celebrate special events in their lives.
“I absolutely love it. There’s so much joy in events, there’s so much joy in weddings,” she said.
The couple’s goal for the venue is to “give a more elevated approach to weddings and events,” offering flexibility and making suggestions for local vendors to their clients. They work with local DJ’s, photographers, florists, bakers, and even the brand new Angels Camp-based Gold Rush Tour Company to help their clients pull off exquisite events.
“I love using our local vendors. I think we do such a fantastic job. All of our events and brides have asked for suggestions, and then we suggest our local vendors we have worked with that are wonderful,” Shikha said. “It’s a work of magic to me,” she added about adjusting to her new life as a venue owner.
“It’s all new, and we’re learning,” said Shikha, who admits that her husband is the one with “a sophisticated palate,” though both are “passionate about it and growing and learning it.”
The couple has been digging deep into the science of winemaking, taking a course at University of California, Davis.
While not an aficionado, Shikha said, “I do take pride in our wines. I think our winemakers are wonderful.”
In addition to growing grapes for their own wines, the winery supplies other local winemakers. They offer four varietals—Verdelho, Roussanne, and Dolcetto made from their own grapes and a Pinot Noir made from grapes grown in Napa.
While the vineyard does not have a tasting room, they are looking forward to hosting more tasting events in outdoor spaces in the future.
The vineyard has hosted a variety of events outside of weddings, including a yoga and wine tasting for Mother’s Day, Calaveras High School’s prom, corporate meetings and events, and a quinceañera. They plan to host more in the future, including food and wine pairings.
For more information on Clondaire Estates and Vineyards, visit clondaire.com or follow them on Instagram @Clondairevineyards and on Facebook at Clondaire Estates and Vineyards.