At Clondaire Estates & Vineyards in Angels Camp, seven free-range peacocks roam the hillside, inspiration for the new logo created when the property and vineyard business were purchased by Shikha and Pardeep Athwal in 2018. 

The beloved birds are considered special to people and cultures around the world and are the national bird of India. Owner Shikha Athwal says that it was her husband Pardeep’s idea to get the exotic-looking birds, which they raised from chics. She says the peacocks “bring a magical element” to the winery and wedding venue, which opened its doors to public events in 2020.

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

