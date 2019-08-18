Angels marketing firm helps grow businesses across state, country

Both Ali and Scott Reynolds wanted a simpler way of life. The allure of fast-paced Southern California living had expired.
So, they made a change.
After an extensive search up and down Highway 49 from Sonora to Placerville nearly eight years ago, the duo decided on locating their domestic and business lives in Angels Camp, where their family and their company – the Get Smart Group – both thrive today.
The Reynolds formed their business, a marketing consultancy company focused on the “at-home recreation and home improvement” industry, in February of 2009. In that time, they have built their client base to roughly 70 businesses that center around making homes more fun – think hot tubs, swimming pools, backyard entertainment spaces and the like.
The marketing industry is seeing substantial growth in the U.S., as more businesses are hiring firms like Get Smart to package and present their brands. From 2015 to 2018, the marketing industry has seen an increase of $14.4 billion from firms being retained, according to a 2019 report published by Statista.com.
Though that number encompasses the spending of small-to-large businesses, the Reynolds focus primarily on mom-and-pop operations.
“Our clients are the B to C (business-to-consumer) businesses that sell things to consumers that make their homes more fun, more efficient or just better,” Scott Reynolds, chief executive officer, said.
“Air conditioning, solar, pools, spas, landscaping, outdoor kitchens, that sort of thing,” Ali Reynolds, chief operating officer, added.
In forming the company, the Reynolds wanted to be able to work from anywhere due to their love of traveling. They also wanted flexibility in a workplace. That idea transfers to their employees as well.
At the Angels Camp office, Get Smart has three employees, not including the co-owners. Outside of town, there are several more working quite remotely.
Get Smart has about 19 employees spread out across the country. Seven of those are local, while the remainder work in places like Missouri, Pennsylvania and down in Southern California. The Reynolds are able to manage their employees’ workloads thanks to project management software that helps keep everyone accountable.
“I always told Ali, I’ll move anywhere in the world, as long as I have a high-speed internet connection,” Scott Reynolds said.
The company, though not a big, flashy firm with mega-million-dollar clientele, is finding success through serving the mom and pop shops that don’t always have the kind of marketing budgets those giant firms require. Out of the 70 clients in their portfolio, only three are in California. The rest are on the East Coast, in the Midwest and in Texas.
“You walk into a dealership where they have outdoor furniture and grills and hot tubs, and they build pools and put in hot tubs,” Ali Reynolds said in describing their clients. “They’ve been in their towns for 30-plus years. It’s fun to work with businesses like that because they have a need for marketing, but they usually don’t have the budget to have their own in-house marketing department.”
Ali Reynolds said members of the new generation taking over the businesses they serve know they need to do more in the way of marketing other than radio and billboards.
“We’re a good solution for them because we do all of it with our team, but it’s basically the same cost as if they hired a full-time employee who was experienced, but they would never find that person in the towns they’re in,” Ali Reynolds said. “It’s really hard to find people with that level of training.”
So why did Get Smart decide on at-home recreation as its niche?
“We actually sell this stuff,” Scott Reynolds said. “Our first client was a swim spa, hot tub dealer in Manteca, and Ali became the No. 1 swim spa salesperson in the country selling swim spas over the phone. … (our reputation) kind of spreads from there.”
The duo travels once a quarter to work with clients at home shows and tent sales to sell the merchandise they help to market.
“(We do that) so we can keep an eye on what the consumer-buying mood is like,” Ali Reynolds said. “What are the questions people are asking, what are the objections they’re having? It helps us be sharp with what the marketing messaging should be for these products nationwide.”
About half of Get Smart’s staff has been in sales at some point, so they are able to approach the marketing side from a sales perspective, Scott Reynolds said.
“Ali and I, from day one, are trying to build a business here,” he said. “This is not a hobby, this is not something we do for fun; we’re trying to build a lasting, successful business. So we approach marketing and sales with our clients from a business perspective.”
It’s a lot of hard work and a lot of travel (though Ali Reynolds stays on the home front these days to raise their children), but it’s a worthwhile endeavor for the duo. The couple is working to make the business operate with less effort on their part so that they can enjoy family and their surroundings.
“We live in the best place in the world,” Scott Reynolds said. “I always said we live where people go on vacation.”