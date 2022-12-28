Last month, a brand new restaurant opened its doors, offering diners an opportunity to try culturally diverse farm-to-fork food at their downtown Angels Camp location. 

Red Ridge Restaurant, owned by Angels Camp couple Ken and Madeline Anderson, features a monthly changing menu of diverse foods made from local ingredients.

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

