Downtown Angels Camp gains new food, bar options

If any town was hit hard by the shutdowns of the pandemic, it was the City of Angels and its historic downtown. Its boutiques rely heavily on tourists drawn to charming storefronts, but the Old West main street has struggled to maintain the interest of locals who have a wider range of food offerings in the modernized part of town.
At the beginning of this year, downtown Angels Camp welcomed the Pickled Porch Cafe, a lunch spot that was enthusiastically received by residents. But starting this month, Saturday night on Main Street presents some new options for dinner and a movie, as well as an after-show drink.
Brian Teets, chef at The Vine & Fork, a new wine bar and bistro at 1259 South Main Street, says the issue has always been getting more dining downtown.
“The theater is what attracts people to go downtown, but to have some place to go before or after has always been the problem,” he said.
When owner Brent Jensen opened The Vine & Fork on Dec. 10, he envisioned a place where regulars could enjoy an ever-changing array of wine and food as well as each other’s company—without feeling rushed. He calls it a “European pace” of dining, and so far, his customers have appreciated it.
“I’m not worried so much about turns. I’m worried about time,” Jensen said. “It’s friendships you’re building. … That, to me, is really important.”
A Europhile and self-proclaimed “cork dork,” Jensen has planted deep roots in the Calaveras County wine country and has an even longer history in winemaking. His family owns Juan Gil, a Spanish winery that began in 1916, though Jensen’s ancestors have been making wine for far longer than that. On his Danish side, he learned the art of baking from his grandmother and has cooked with some of the best in the world, including famed French American chef Jacques Pépin.
“I’m (not) a classically trained chef. I’m just a really good cook who’s been around and tasted some of the flavors of the world, and I love it,” Jensen said.
About 90 percent of the menu is Jensen’s creations, though he plans to occasionally bring in German-inspired dishes, a specialty of Teets, who is a Columbia College culinary program graduate. The daily menu consists of flatbreads, paninis, soup, salad and a charcuterie board, though those who follow The Vine & Fork on Facebook can keep up with the Friday and Saturday Prix Fixe offerings, which will be multi-course meals like Jensen’s popular paella one week and Italian ravioli the next.
Jensen also looks forward to teaching his patrons about wine. Comfortable behind the bar, he’ll be personally pouring wines on tap from around the world and offering flights of a varietals grown in varying regions.
“After the first year, I’ll be introducing wine classes; bottle blending, some real fun stuff,” Jensen says. “For me, it’s all about the food and wine.”
Miner’s Lounge
Although it reopened with little fanfare on Dec. 9, Miner’s Lounge at 1276 South Main Street served 150 customers on its first night. That's no surprise, given the rich history of the underground bar and its persistence through the pandemic, opening and closing several times due to shutdowns.
Mary Ann Margaretic and her husband, Pero, bought the bar about six years ago, along with the hotel that sits above it, both built in 1937. The couple, who have other real estate projects in the Bay Area and Croatia, fell in love with Angels Camp and knew they wanted to restore the hotel to its former glory.
Upon purchasing the place, they began collecting stories from locals about its boisterous past. In its 1970s heyday, musicians like Johnny Cash, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Crosby, Stills & Nash frequented the small stage to play to a packed, darkened barroom.
Mary Ann Margaretic wanted to keep that history in remodeling the bar. She collected posters of stars who played there and nailed them to the entry walls. She kept the original wood paneling but opened up some of the rooms to allow more space to mingle. The bar retains its speakeasy feel while also providing swanky atmosphere inviting people to sit, with leather couches and electric fireplaces.
The effect has been impactful to some patrons who remember the bar’s earlier years, and some have been moved to tears.
“People tell their stories,” Margaretic said. “It’s kind of fun to bring the town alive again.”
At the ample bar, manager Aimee Brown helps serve creatively representative drinks like the “Melones Mule” and the “Effen Frog.” She already knows many of her customers from her time managing Camp’s Restaurant at Greenhorn Creek.
“There’s a buzz about it, and everyone is really excited for this place to be here,” she said. “It’s a different place to go, and it offers something in Angels Camp, so you don’t have to drive up the hill to Murphys.”
The space also has a conference room that can fit 80 people. A New Year’s Eve event with a DJ and dancing is planned to take place there.
Regarding the hotel, Margaretic says it might be a couple of years before the remodel is finished. But she thinks the bar, its conference room, and some restaurant and boutique spaces to come will be enough to keep her busy for now.
“I get so excited. I really, really do. I can’t wait to start the next (thing),” she said.
Angels Creek Restaurant
A local classic is under new ownership, and owner Mark Gill has hit the ground running.
Gill worked for the restaurant’s former owners, Jenn and Kay Helling, and developed a love of the place, along with its tried-and-true breakfast and lunch menu. Upon taking over, Gill brightened up the walls with fresh paint and photographs of local nature scenes. He added some updated offerings including eggs benedict, and he plans to begin opening up for dinner next month with burgers and fries.
“It’s just great for the local folks to have a place to come down,” Gill said. “The availability of restaurants is scarce, especially the family-owned type.”
While many of his customers are tourists passing through, Angels Creek Restaurant also has its fair share of happy regulars.
“It’s my go-to place for breakfast,” said Angels Camp resident Rob Vanderhorst. “The food’s really good. They make the eggs just the way I like them.”
Angels Creek Restaurant is located at 1246 South Main Street in Angels Camp.