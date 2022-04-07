Heritage hard cidery opens in Mokelumne Hill

Two years ago, cider craftsman Brendan Barnard began his search for heritage fruit trees in backyards throughout the Mother Lode region. Now, the home-brewer-turned-pro is debuting those flavors at his brand new cidery and tasting room, Posterity Ciderworks, in Mokelumne Hill.
A $35 tour and tasting at the cidery begins with an in-depth lecture and Q&A with Barnard, an amalgamation of history, regenerative agriculture and science that any brew geek will enjoy. By the time participants reach the tasting room, they will have intimate knowledge of the story behind the liquid in their glass–where and when the fruit was harvested, how it was made–and they may have even sealed the cap on a bottle themselves.
As the tasting begins–a generous pour of three ciders–the learning doesn’t end. Barnard passionately describes varieties of apple, pear, and crabapple he has used and how their spectrum of flavors can be every bit as rich as vintage wine.
Those who have only tasted mass-distributed ciders have no concept of the depth and versatility of the drink, which has a long history as the most popular form of alcohol in Colonial America and among early settlers in the Mother Lode. For Barnard, it’s all about honoring that history, as he knows that doing so makes the drinking experience even sweeter.
Not literally, though. Barnard steers clear of added sugar and sulfites–ingredients that can muddy the complex notes of centuries-old varietals. Additionally, he’s not afraid of sacrificing quantity for quality, and he understands the value of rarity. Much of the fruit he utilizes is harvested from twisted old trees that homesteaders once planted in their yards, forgotten and unmaintained, and only producing a small amount of fruit. In preserving the purity of his vision, Barnard might only make a few gallons of a cider to be tasted by visitors, never to be replicated.
This year, Barnard and his wife/business partner Kris made roughly 950 gallons of cider from these old trees and over 200 apple and pear trees that they’ve planted on their Angels Camp property, some of which are just beginning to produce.
“My wife calls my trees my Pokemon because I have so many different varieties,” Barnard said. He currently grows 77 but hopes to accrue more as he grafts onto living trees these rare varieties, which he hunts down with vigor, always scanning for blossoms in the springtime.
Barnard’s tree spotting has led to unique relationships with landowners, sometimes knocking on doors to inquire about some apples or getting calls from those who’ve heard of his mission.
“One of (the landowners) didn’t even want to get paid,” he said of a teetotaler and his wife who lovingly maintained their home orchard but were happy to give Barnard their apples. “They were just thrilled to have somebody use the fruit.”
Currently, Barnard works with six or seven homesteads in the Mother Lode and Central Valley, though most are located in Calaveras County.
Due to the ephemeral nature of an old tree and whether it bears fruit, it’s impossible for the Barnards to foresee what kind or how much cider they will produce in the coming years. This month, they have five ciders for sale, with another five expected heading into the summer. But once a variety sells out, it’s gone for good.
This scarcity is perhaps most delicious in the final tasting of Barnard’s Aurora, a dessert wine of ciders made from a single variety of crabapple. Guests can only buy it by the glass, as the product was the first run of an “experiment”— albeit a successful one, judging by the smiles upon tasting.
As Barnard seems to say with every brew, “We’ll try it again next year.”
Posterity Ciderworks is located at 8032 Main Street in Mokelumne Hill. To book a tasting, visit posterityciderworks.com.