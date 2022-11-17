Thanksgiving is just days away, but if you haven’t done your grocery shopping yet, don’t fret. Here’s a list of local spots to get your fix of turkey, whether you want to dine in, get take-out, or need a meal delivered to your home.
Delivery
Sierra Celebrations catering is offering Thanksgiving dinner deliveries on Nov. 23 and 24. Meal options include herb-roasted turkey or honey-roasted ham with all the fixings. Pricing is $145 for 5-8 servings. For more information, visit sierracelebration.com or call/text (209) 508-3480.
Common Ground Senior Services and Meals on Wheels will be bringing Thanksgiving meals to seniors through the Extra Plate At The Table program, which allows community members to "share the blessings of Thanksgiving and the Joy of Christmas with home-bound seniors who need it most." For gifting information visit commongroundseniorservices.org/extra-plate/.
Dine-in
Verona 18 at The Golf Club at Copper Valley will be offering pre-ordered ready-to-heat Thanksgiving take-home meals, to be picked up Wednesday, Nov. 23 by 5 p.m. Call 209-785-7400 for details and to place your order.
Baldi's at Copper Valley will have two seatings of a Thanksgiving buffet, including a turkey carving station, carved New York roast, pork sausage stuffing, and more. Pumpkin pie with whipped cream or apple pie will be served for dessert. Adults pay $45 a person, kids 12 and under are $22 each, and kids under three eat free. For reservations and more info, call (209) 785-5282.
Camps Restaurant in Angels Camp will be serving a Thanksgiving brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring "traditional morning favorites" such as creme brulee french toast, eggs Benedict, and pastries along with all of the "Turkey Day" staples like sage butter-roasted turkey, cheddar chive mashed potatoes, fresh cranberry sauce, and roasted candied yams with marshmallows. For the full menu, pricing and to make reservations, contact Camps at (209) 729-8181.
The Hotel leger Restaurant & Saloon in Mokelumne Hill will have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24, from noon to 4 p.m. Guests will have their choice of turkey, ham, or filet of sole for the main course, accompanied by mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, a roll with butter and dessert. Pricing is $28 per adult, $26 for seniors. A special menu will be offered for kids 10 and under with a choice of turkey or ham served with mac and cheese, a roll and dessert for $15. Reservations recommended. Call (209) 286-1401 to make a reservation.
Community meals
The San Andreas VFW Post 2600 at 156 W St Charles St. is hosting a potluck Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov 24, at 3 p.m., featuring "roast turkey and lots of side dishes." Call (209) 754-3916 for reservations and more info. Reservations must be made prior to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Also in San Andreas, the San Andreas Community Covenant Church at 261 Treat Avenue will be hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner community meal on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in their Fellowship Hall.
The First Baptist Church at 1555 Depot Road in Angels Camp will be hosting a free community Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m.
The Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge in Arnold will have a free dine-in Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1965 Blagen Road. Dinners can also be picked up, and delivery service is available for homebound people. Call (209) 795-3112 for delivery on Thanksgiving Day between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Friends of Rail Road Flat will be offering a dine-in Thanksgiving community meal on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 250 N Railroad Flat Road, Rail Road Flat. To-go plates will be available after 6:30 p.m.
Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families (BMCYF) in West Point is hosting its free Holiday Community Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 364 Main Street. The community meal begins at 5 p.m. and will feature turkey, gravy, potatoes, stuffing, veggies, and desserts.
Additionally, BMCYF is putting together meal baskets containing "all the traditional elements" of a holiday meal for local families in need of "a little help putting a big meal on the table." The 12-year tradition involves the gifting of a basket full of essential ingredients for holiday meals, provided by BMCYF board members and volunteers. To donate a meal basket, contact executive director Terra Forgette at (209) 293-4500.