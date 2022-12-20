Downtown Angels Camp was lit up with festivity Saturday, Dec. 17, for the Gold Country Christmas Lighted Parade and Open House.
This year’s parade marks a return to the cherished holiday tradition, as the parade has been modified in previous years due to Covid. Last year, the Angels Camp Business Association (ACBA) put together a drive-through parade that allowed people to experience the holiday tradition from the safety of their vehicles.
Beginning at 5 p.m., spectators lined sidewalks while a parade featuring lit-up trucks, trailers, horses, and pedestrians made its way down the historic Main Street. Originally planned for Dec. 10, wintry weather caused organizers to postpone the event another week.
Luckily, skies were clear Saturday evening. The parade began just after dark and lasted approximately 45 minutes. Many groups and organizations were part of the parade, from 4-H to the Angels Camp Fire Department.
“I love watching the creativity of the entries! From comedy to adorable—Grinch to ponies. Watching the kids’ faces light up is a highlight as well—you know it was truly a magical memory in the making,” said District 4 Supervisor Amanda Folendorf.
Folendorf said that events like the Christmas parade bring people together and are a “reminder of how close we all really are as a community—how grateful we are to have a close-knit community that ensures we support each other. The volunteers do a fabulous job and put all they got into ensuring our community has something to look forward to and keeping our tradition alive.”
Following the parade, shops were open late, offering holiday gifts and treats such as popcorn, cookies, and cider. There were also two pop-up craft fairs—one inside of the Brosemer building and one in the parking lot of The Pickled Porch Cafe—with local makers offering their wares, and mobile vendors selling light-up toys like “light sabers” and bubble wands. Families lined up for a chance to visit and take photos with Santa inside the Angels Camp Mercantile building.
“The Parade is a celebration of our community and a support system for our local businesses. This year businesses had an extra incentive to stay open after hours because we pushed the Hop N’ Shop program, incentivizing shoppers to shop locally with the City-funded program,” said City Administrator Rebecca Callen. “My favorite part is watching the collaboration between City staff, ACBA, businesses, and our residents. Most people don’t see what it takes to make an event like this happen, especially when the weather is involved. A huge thank you to the City Council for contributing $2,500 towards the cost of this event, ACBA for coordinating all of the vendors and finding creative solutions to make this year so memorable, City staff for keeping us all safe, and everyone who attended.”