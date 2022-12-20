Downtown Angels Camp was lit up with festivity Saturday, Dec. 17, for the Gold Country Christmas Lighted Parade and Open House. 

This year’s parade marks a return to the cherished holiday tradition, as the parade has been modified in previous years due to Covid. Last year, the Angels Camp Business Association (ACBA) put together a drive-through parade that allowed people to experience the holiday tradition from the safety of their vehicles.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.