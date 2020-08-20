Calaveras County’s nine fire districts were successful in their efforts to delay a Request for Proposal (RFP) process that they say would have excluded them from putting in a bid for the county’s ambulance contract for its north and south response zones.
Now those districts have less than two months to put their proposal together.
Local fire chiefs say they have a plan that would reduce 911 emergency response times throughout the county. One of the major selling points is that government entities are reimbursed through Medicare and MediCal at a higher rate than alternative private ambulance providers, offering the potential to yield approximately $750,000 annually that could be reinvested to add new ambulances and paramedics. The plan would require approximately $2 million in seed funding from the county that fire chiefs estimate could be paid off within two years.
Emergency services in the counties of Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa and Stanislaus are coordinated and regulated by the Mountain Valley Emergency Medical Services Authority (Mountain-Valley) through a Joint Powers Authority (JPA) format. Its board of directors consists of one supervisor from each of those counties, including District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli as the representative for Calaveras County.
For the past 17 years, the Ebbetts Pass Fire District has been the ambulance service provider for the county’s east zone, which covers everything east of Forest Meadows to the county line, extending into Alpine and Tuolumne counties with mutual aid during winter months. The district secured another five-year contract in December of 2019.
The private nonprofit American Legion Ambulance (ALA) has had the bid on both the north zone (West Point, Valley Springs, Mokelumne Hill, Jenny Lind and San Andreas) and the south zone (Murphys, Copperopolis, Altaville, Milton and the city of Angels Camp) since it expanded from Amador County in 2005.
ALA currently staffs three 24-hour units at posts across Valley Springs, San Andreas and Angels Camp, along with a 12-hour day car in San Andreas that provides added support.
Over the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the company responded to 3,972 calls for service in Calaveras County, 3,318 of which resulted in medical transports.
In late 2019, ALA declined to submit a bid for a five-year contract that would have started in July of 2020 due to added operating costs in Mountain-Valley’s RFP, according to President Alan McNany.
Changes in the RFP intended to decrease response times in Calaveras County likely would have required the deployment of additional ambulances.
Watching zero bids come in on the RFP, the Calaveras County Fire JPA – consisting of the nine fire districts in the county – formed an “Advanced Life Support transport committee” to start hashing out a plan to bid on providing ambulance services for the north and south corridors.
In the meantime, the county, via the Mountain-Valley board, extended its contract with ALA for as long as it would take for the board to enter a new contract.
The agency released a revised RFP in early June that includes amendments to increase response times and thereby cut costs for bidders on a five-year contract.
Because of the terrain and the distance from population centers, some urban response time standards (13:59) were downgraded to suburban (19:59), and some suburban response times were downgraded to rural (29:59) from the previous RFP, Executive Director Lance Doyle said in a July 2 proposer’s conference, per transcripts.
“The reality is, based on the population centers and where the calls are clustered there, there’s only a few areas that make sense to establish as a post,” Doyle said. “And we believe in the last RFP the response time from those urban centers to some of the other smaller urban centers (Angels Camp to Murphys, for example) were unrealistic.”
Areas with an urban population density (101 to 500 residents per square mile) that had less than 750 calls over a two-year period – including Glencoe, Mountain Ranch, Paloma, Rail Road Flat and West Point – also have a suburban response time standard under the RFP.
Along with ALA, representatives of American Medical Response and ProTransport-1 participated on the call.
John Rohrabaugh, chief of the Angels Camp Fire Department and Altaville-Melones Fire District and spokesperson for the ALS transport committee said the fire JPA’s plan would decrease response times and save lives.
There was just one problem: the minimum qualifications for bidders on the ambulance contract excludes the fire districts from being able to participate, fire chiefs told the county board of supervisors in an Aug. 11 meeting – a last ditch-effort to urge the Mountain-Valley board to push back an Aug. 13 deadline for proposers.
Committee members, including local fire chiefs and district board members, were present.
“The primary reason why we’re asking to put the RFP on hold is so we can demonstrate to you, your county staff or even a third party that, if given the opportunity, we can improve the current EMS system as a whole, and decrease ambulance and paramedic response times, which ultimately saves lives,” Rohrabaugh told supervisors.
Rohrabaugh said the fire districts would be able to collect $750,000 more annually, since private ambulance providers have a lower reimbursement rate from Medicare and MediCal.
“It’s pennies on the dollar,” he said.
Fire districts also collect revenue for staffing paramedics on fire engines, which Rohrahbaugh estimated could draw in another $300,000.
“A fire system could bring in over $1 million and put it back into the community,” he said, with reference to additional ambulances and paramedics.
Paramedics on ambulances would potentially be trained as firefighters as well under the JPA’s plan.
If not selected as the provider, ALA would stand to lose about 40% of its 90-person staff, but McNany told the Enterprise he was hopeful that his staff would be able to transition to work for the new provider in that scenario.
“Hopefully nobody loses a job. That’s the goal,” McNany said, adding that when starting service in Calaveras County in 2005, ALA hired back many of the employees that were already working there under the former provider.
Rohrabaugh told supervisors the JPA would likely hire ALA staff back if awarded the contract. He said that’s been the case in “every system” he’s set up, one of which included the ambulance program at Copperopolis Fire Protection District.
“They already know the system. Basically they change a uniform and the ambulance looks a little bit different,” he said.
After the presentation, Tofanelli said there was nothing excluding fire districts from bidding on the RFP.
In response, Rohrabaugh, Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District Chief Rich Dickinson and Ebbetts Pass Fire District Chief Mike Johnson cited the RFP’s minimum qualifications, stating that any entities who bid on the contract must have five years of experience in providing 911 ambulance services for an area similar to Calaveras County in size, population density, geography and call volume.
In the case that a proposer is organized as a “legally formed partnership,” including a JPA, each partner entity must meet those requirements as well.
Dickinson and Rohrabaugh said the fire chiefs met with Doyle, County Administrator Al Alt and Tofanelli on numerous occasions over the past few months voicing their concerns, but the RFP was never amended to allow the fire districts to bid.
“It was never our intention to have this last-minute discussion,” Rohrabaugh said.
Since Mountain-Valley is the regulatory agency over the county’s ambulance services, supervisors collectively asked Tofanelli to propose that its board delay the RFP process.
The Mountain-Valley board, in an Aug. 17 special meeting, agreed to an addendum clarifying that public safety agencies are allowed to submit proposals.
Doyle said there was nothing in the original proposal excluding these agencies from submitting a proposal for ambulance services. The addendum includes additional information regarding submission of financial documents for JPAs, he said.
Under a second addendum passed by the board, the proposal due date was delayed 30 days to Oct.19 and the implementation of the contract was pushed back 60 days to June 1, 2021.
Doyle said the RFP process will be conducted “with the highest level of integrity and without outside influence,” and proposals will be evaluated by a “neutral proposal review committee.”
“The addendums discussed today are to further the goal of a competitive process,” Doyle said.