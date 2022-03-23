Sunday, March 20, which started out cold and blustery but turned sunny and perfect, the Calaveras Arts Council held Ride & Walk 4 Art, the 6th annual fundraising event for the Arts in Education program.
During the event, 135 bicyclists could choose from three bike rides: 100-, 45-, or 30-mile rides on various scenic roads in Calaveras County. Fifty-five walkers trekked the Cameron trail for a nice 4-mile hike along the shore of New Hogan Lake.
Normally, if you were covering a bike ride, you’d take lots of pictures of people riding bikes. But if you’re on the support team, your focus is elsewhere. Before we even started the event, we had to mark the roads with different colored biodegradable arrows. Yellow for 30 miles. Green for 45 miles. Orange for 100 miles. Rob Williams (chair of the Motherlode Bicycle Coalition, the organization that helps manage and coordinate the event), his friend Walt, and I headed out Friday morning to mark the roads and intersections to keep people on the correct route. That was a 5-hour job.
Next, Michael Cauthorn, a project engineer and estimator at George Reed Construction, donated 16 hours of his time loading, delivering, and placing two trailer loads of “special event” and “share the road” signs and barriers at strategic locations and intersections along the route. All signs were courtesy of George Reed Construction. Michael is one of the unsung heroes of the event and a big reason why everyone made it back safely.
I was one of four SAG trucks (support and gear) needed to monitor the routes. All the SAG trucks were equipped with two-way radios operated by members of the Calaveras Amateur Radio Association. Three members set up a base station at the Vet’s Hall in Valley Springs—the start and finish of the event.
American Legion Ambulance stood by in the event of an injury. Road safety volunteers supervised major intersections. Mountain Pedaler Bicycles from Angels Camp and Bear Valley Bicycles from Arnold provided mechanical assistance at the event.
Well-spaced rest stops with porta-potties were manned with volunteers from the Arts Council supplying water, fruit, and snacks. Thanks to Terry Beaudoin, of Beaudoin's Olive Products Co., and Moke Hill Nuts & Candies for tasty snacks.
Special volunteer Cynthia Przybyla organized, cooked, and served the chicken-in-a-barrel barbecue luncheon with the help of volunteers Luis and Patty Luna and many others. Thanks to the Spice Tin in Murphys for their barrel blend spice. The chicken was extra delicious.
I drove 130 miles with my radio guy, Mike, listening on the radio and searching for bicyclists in trouble. One guy was taking a short break—but we stopped just to be sure. Another rider had a pedal fall off, he refused a ride back and instead walked a couple miles back to the start. Finally, just a few miles from the finish near New Hogan Lake on a steep grade, we spotted a bicyclist in trouble walking his bike up the hill. He was nearing the end of the 45-mile ride and got a cramp in his calf. He was very happy for the ride back to the vet’s hall where a tasty, barbecued chicken lunch with all the fixings was waiting for him. He admitted that it was the farthest he’d ever biked and was already planning to get in better shape to finish the ride next year.
It might not take a village to cover this popular event, but it takes a lot of dedicated and generous volunteers to make sure everyone has a good experience and gets home safely.