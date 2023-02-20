In a new short documentary film, seven Calaveras “old timers” share family history, stories passed down through generations and memories of growing up and living in Calaveras County. The film premiers with a free public showing on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Bret Harte Theater.
The project was initiated by county supervisor Martin Huberty, who was inspired by talks with long-time Calaveras resident Barden Stevenot and memories of Huberty’s grandfather’s stories of Calaveras growing up. Huberty, who has co-produced several well-known films including “Fried Green Tomatoes” (1991), “The Mighty Ducks” (1992), “Up Close & Personal” (1996), and “Breaking Point” (1989), wanted to find a way to permanently record and preserve these oral histories from some of the county’s senior-most residents.
The film was funded through a grant from the Calaveras Community Foundation and produced by the Calaveras Visitors Bureau and Film Commission. Huberty brought on Morgan Paige Christian to produce and narrate the film, as well as local filmmaker Manuel Crosby for the cinematography. Subra Doyle provided music for the hour-long film.
The documentary features interviews of Calaveras residents—Roy Soracco, Barden Stevenot, Doug Joses, Tad Folendorf, Michael Ray Dell'Orto, Phil Alberts, and Martin Huberty—along with photos and footage provided by the Angels Camp Museum, the Calaveras County Historical Society, Sarah Lunsford, Dale Baker, Calaveras County Public Access Television, Martin Huberty, and family archives.
Soracco, who was 88 at the time of filming, passed away in December. The film is dedicated to his memory.
Tales of fire and awe (Spoilers)
In the film, Soracco shares stories of growing up in Angels Camp, where his family moved when he was just 2 years old. He recalls a childhood free from the confines of city or suburban life, where kids could “do things (they) couldn’t do someplace else” like fishing and hunting quail and ducks with his brother and father.
He also recounts a disastrous fire when he was a young boy that destroyed the Calaveras Hotel in downtown Angels Camp along with several other businesses in 1938.
“It looked like the whole town of Angels Camp was on fire,” recalled Soracco. He would go on to work as a firefighter for 44 years, seven of which he served as chief.
The Calaveras Hotel made an appearance in Barden Stevenot’s tales, too. Archived interview footage with Stevenot, who passed away in 2017, was included in the film.
In one clip, Stevenot recalls playing in the ashes after the fire that destroyed the hotel, which was owned by his great-grandmother, Olivia Rolleri, or “Grandma Rolleri,” as she was known to many. Stevenot fondly recalls one of the hotel’s more famous residents, Rasmus “Big Nels” Nielsen, a traveling “strongman” who was “tattooed from ankles to chin” and stayed at the hotel in between jobs.
Stevenot tells how another notorious Calaveras County man, stagecoach robber Black Bart, was also connected to the Rolleri family, which played a role in his capture. Stevenot’s great uncle, Jimmy Rolleri, was one of two men who shot the criminal down during a stagecoach robbery in 1883.
The stories are interspersed with narration and footage showing life in Calaveras from the early days up to more recent history, including the catastrophic 2015 Butte Fire.
Doug Joses, of Mountain Ranch, talks about staying behind when evacuation orders came in, and working alongside neighbors to protect their town from the blazing fire that consumed over 700 homes throughout the area.
Another Mountain Ranch native, Phil Alberts, talks about his work to rebuild the ballfield and community park that were used as a staging area by emergency personnel during the crisis.
In the film, former Angels Camp city councilman and mayor Tad Folendorf recalls having one of Angels Camp’s first fire sirens installed in his house, which he says was later turned into a fire station. Called the “Hill Group,” Folendorf worked alongside Soracco, who joined the Angels Camp Volunteer Fire Department in 1960.
“It was easier because you go downhill faster than you go uphill, so a lot of times it was who was getting to the fire first, no matter how dangerous sometimes it went,” said Folendorf.
Mokelumne Hill resident Michael Dell’Orto, who has been fighting fires for half a century, talked about the old days of firefighting when districts didn’t have money for uniforms-–firefighters wore their Levi’s and denim shirts.
“They had a siren in those days,” said Dell’Orto, explaining, “There was a button on the side of the firehouse and you could push that button and a siren would go off. Or you could call the local store owner, and he’d go push the button for you.”
The film shares the stories of seven Calaveras County men but closes with a quote from a pioneering woman.
Harriet Jane Kirtland, Huberty’s great-great-grandmother, came to California in 1855. Huberty reads an excerpt from her 1857 journal.
“When we came into views of the Sierras, the summits covered with snow contrasting so beautifully with the grain, it was sublime. And then about a mile from the entrance of the grove, it surpassed all description. I could not help but think how small and insignificant I was compared with all around me and how little we deserve the goodness of providence. If anything would awe us and give us grand ideas and make us truly noble, generous, and good, surely all that we see around us would," reads Huberty.
Huberty hopes to continue the project and add more oral histories, including female perspectives.
“There are so many people out there with great stories,” said Huberty. “The way you treat your history says who you are as a community.”
“Tales of Calaveras” will premiere at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Bret Harte Theater. Admission is free.