Calaveras Hotel, 1900.jpg

In the film, Ray Soracco recounts a disastrous fire that happened in Angels Camp when he was a young boy that destroyed the Calaveras Hotel.

 Courtesy photo/Calaveras County Historical Society

In a new short documentary film, seven Calaveras “old timers” share family history, stories passed down through generations and memories of growing up and living in Calaveras County. The film premiers with a free public showing on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Bret Harte Theater.

The project was initiated by county supervisor Martin Huberty, who was inspired by talks with long-time Calaveras resident Barden Stevenot and memories of Huberty’s grandfather’s stories of Calaveras growing up. Huberty, who has co-produced several well-known films including “Fried Green Tomatoes” (1991), “The Mighty Ducks” (1992), “Up Close & Personal” (1996), and “Breaking Point” (1989), wanted to find a way to permanently record and preserve these oral histories from some of the county’s senior-most residents.

