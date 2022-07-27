CMF Board

Current board members for CMF are, from back left to right, Craig Burton, Kathryn Eustis, Steve Mertens, (second row) Mary Shannon, Peggy Lucas, Donna Shannon, Sue Rivera, John Adams and Brett Bunge (board administrator). Absent: Jeff Robertson.

Now in its 12th year, the Calaveras Mentoring Foundation (CMF) has elected four new officers to serve on its board of directors.

“[CMF] is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for the mentoring programs in Calaveras County,” a press release states, and are “pleased to announce the election of new officers.”

