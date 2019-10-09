This weekend the Independence Hall Quilters present present its 42nd annual Mountain Heirloom Quilt Faire at Ironstone Vineyards outside Murphys.
“This is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Quilt Faire Chairwoman Edie Diegoli. “The funds raised are used for scholarships for Bret Harte High School and Columbia College students,” as well as cost of operating a quilt guild.
Many months of planning each year culminate in a colorful display of art from many artists within the guild.
Though the event features creative quilts, it will also offer a country store with vintage crockery pieces filled with treats. There will also be a boutique that sells everything from wearable art and quilts to dolls and needle art.
Much of the proceeds are used for supplies to make IHQ comfort quilts.
“Members in the guild, throughout the year, make what we call comfort quilts,” Deigoli said. “These handmade quilts are donated to Shriner’s Hospital, fire victims, Calaveras County Crisis Center and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office to wrap those in need in warmth and love.”
Each year, a one-of-a-kind quilt is created by the IHQ guild for raffle. This year’s quilt pattern was designed by artist Lynn Wilder, pieced by IHQ quilters and quilted by Debra Coleman. The quilt, titled “Heritage,” measures 93 inches squared.
The faire runs from Oct. 11 to 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. For more information, visit ihquilters.com.