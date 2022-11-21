The holidays are upon us, which also means shopping season is here, despite tighter budgets caused by inflation. While traditional shopping avenues may see lower sales this year, it hasn't stopped local makers from producing their handcrafted wares. At the 1st Annual Meander Ranch Boutique Round Up at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds on Nov. 19, over 100 small businesses including crafters, artisans, vintage sellers and food trucks came from all over California (and Nevada) to kick off the holiday gift-buying.

The craft fair, organized by Denise Wilson, of local company Old Fashioned Polly (OFP) Farms, is the first large fundraising event for Meander Ranch—Wilson's new nonprofit animal sanctuary. Wilson and her husband Cory founded the sanctuary last year on their 7-acre ranch in West Point, where they also manufacture their popular goat's milk soaps, lotions, pain-relieving balms, and other skincare items. OFP Farms, which the duo has run from their home since 2014, is now a national brand, says Denise, and can be found in local shops and craft fairs throughout Gold Country. 

