The holidays are upon us, which also means shopping season is here, despite tighter budgets caused by inflation. While traditional shopping avenues may see lower sales this year, it hasn't stopped local makers from producing their handcrafted wares. At the 1st Annual Meander Ranch Boutique Round Up at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds on Nov. 19, over 100 small businesses including crafters, artisans, vintage sellers and food trucks came from all over California (and Nevada) to kick off the holiday gift-buying.
The craft fair, organized by Denise Wilson, of local company Old Fashioned Polly (OFP) Farms, is the first large fundraising event for Meander Ranch—Wilson's new nonprofit animal sanctuary. Wilson and her husband Cory founded the sanctuary last year on their 7-acre ranch in West Point, where they also manufacture their popular goat's milk soaps, lotions, pain-relieving balms, and other skincare items. OFP Farms, which the duo has run from their home since 2014, is now a national brand, says Denise, and can be found in local shops and craft fairs throughout Gold Country.
Wilson has organized craft fairs in the past, including the Blue Mountain Christmas Boutique in West Point. This year, however, she decided to create a new event, one that would be a fundraiser for the Wilsons' new nonprofit animal rescue, as well as a boon to local creators wanting to get in on holiday gift sales.
Wilson dreamed up Meander Ranch Boutique Round Up, a craft fair with a purpose, which saw over 1,000 visitors over the weekend. Admission sales from the event benefit the nonprofit, which received its 501(c)(3) earlier this year.
The sanctuary was born out of a long-time love of animals, says Denise. The couple has homed “a plethora of animals” at their West Point ranch, including alpacas, ducks, chickens, goats, and the blind sheep named Proud Mary who started it all. Proud Mary was the couple's first rescue, even before they had filed any paperwork to become a nonprofit.
Born blind and without eyes, the lamb was described by its first caretaker, Mary Heffernan, of Five Marys Farms in Fort Jones, Calif., as having “her head held high” despite her obvious handicap. Still, the farm owners realized Proud Mary would need special care, so they sent her to live with the Wilsons along with her “best friend” and guardian sheep, Julia. The welcoming of these first two sheep marked the beginning of Meander Ranch Sanctuary's official rescue efforts in 2021.
Denise says the sheep rescued her, too.
“I went through a really hard time losing my mother, and I found that they were a rescue to me more than I rescued them. That's where my refuge was…being able to find refuge and peace in these animals that were so standoffish to me, but they finally found peace and were able to walk up to me, and that was a refuge for me more than I think it was for them,” Denise explained.
While they have big dreams for the future of Meander Ranch, including being able to expand and provide shelter to larger animals like horses and cattle, for now they are focusing on providing care for "small, domestic farm animals.”
The Round Up craft fair was a natural progression for the Wilsons to merge their experience of running a farm-based craft business with their nonprofit sanctuary start-up.
With over 100 vendors signed up for their first fundraising event, the Wilsons say they are “blessed” to have the support of so many small businesses and members of the community.
“We really want people to be aware that these are small businesses that have put so much heart and effort into coming here and traveling all the way up to the hills to make this event happen, and they've been working tirelessly to be here. They're amazing vendors...and they've been so good to me as a coordinator. They've just been cheering me on and telling me 'Good job,'" said Denise.
On social media, the event is described as an “Artisan, Up-cycled, Vintage, and Yummy Boutique Roundup Holiday Event,” and marketing for the event played on the rustic roots of the ranch, with a logo depicting a blue flatbed truck loaded with brightly wrapped boxes and barnyard animals wearing Santa hats.
At the event, vendors offered a plethora of rustic, bright, and festive handmade items, from seasonal decor to a selection of giftable goods. OFP Farms' was a popular stop, where wooden crates were lined with the company's goat milk soaps, hand lotions, pain-relieving balms, and self-care essentials. Parked next to the OFP was the Meander Ranch info booth, loaded with raffle items and Meander Farms merch. Across the way was a display of delectable fudge, and other booths sold additional tasty treats including kettle corn, brittle, specialty coffees, and the popular Moke Hill Nuts and Candies.
With an assortment of various Christmas-themed crafts and decor options, even those who weren't shopping for gifts could find something novel, making the event worth the nominal $2 admission fee.
If you missed out on this year's Round Up, don't worry. The Wilsons have already reserved the spot for next year, and are planning to make the fair an annual event.
There will be plenty more opportunities for local gift shopping in the coming weeks, including another seasonal event and craft fair, the Spirit of the Winter Festival, to be held at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds on Thanksgiving weekend. The two-day event will include live music, Christmas character photo ops, an ugly sweater contest (Sunday only) and food and craft vendors.