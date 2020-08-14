While Conrad Levasseur’s travels have connected him with people around the world, he now hopes to help county residents connect with poetry.
Levasseur was recently selected as the first Calaveras County Poet Laureate by Friends of the Calaveras County Library.
“POETRY SAVED MY LIFE,” Levasseur wrote in his application for the position. “It helped me to go in sane and come out sane. In and out. The Balance. It helped put into perspective all my international explorations. I had guided groups to well over a hundred countries. Poetry was a vehicle for the distillation and grounding of those experiences. The same was true for all the other elements of my life; the workplace, my relationship with my family and community, and my connection with the natural world.
“It was always a meditational tool. It helped me to be in touch with the more unseen part of myself. The transcendent. The part that was larger than my individual self, but affirmed it. The part that always brought me back to the present moment, connected me with whatever the circumstances of my life were, and interconnected me with everything else. I believe the poetic element is a part of everyone, even if they don’t know it. And that it has the potential as a tool for, those that are so inclined, enriching their self awareness, and giving an added sense of direction to their lives.”
Friends of the Calaveras County Library created the poet laureate program to “honor local outstanding poets, integrate poetry into the community, enrich the education of our young people, and enhance the county’s position as a cultural center,” according to a press release.
The honorary position entails a two-year term and an annual stipend to carry out several duties, which include poetry presentations at county board of supervisors meetings, local libraries and other public events, as well as the advocacy of poetry in the community, including bringing poetry to school children and underserved populations.
Although Levasseur had passed through Calaveras County in the 1970s while working as a river guide, a job as the director of the University of California, Berkeley International House’s Lodestar International Student Program led him to become a resident in 1981.
The program allowed international students to get a taste of the Sierra foothills by spending time on a 450-acre piece of land in Wilseyville.
“I’d take them camping under the stars, up at Carson Pass, which a lot of people hadn’t done, and (the program) was kind of a transforming experience for many people that came through,” Levasseur said. “Of course, it was a transforming experience for my wife and I and the kids, and we made this wild decision to move up here.”
Levasseur eventually moved with his wife, Margaret, to a rammed-earth adobe house on 10 acres in Mountain Ranch, where they lived until the Butte Fire of 2015.
“I lost 90-some percent of everything I had in that fire – my wife and I both did – but the most difficult stuff to lose was all the journals and writings and manuscripts,” he said.
Before evacuating, Levasseur was able to grab a couple of bags containing two sets of his seven published books, as well as several manuscripts. He said that he would like to compile the surviving material into a couple of volumes to be published though Manzanita Writers Press.
“Even though we lost everything personally, both my wife and I say we’re not going to take this personally,” he said. “There are so many places and cultures around the world where people are dealing with things beyond my comprehension. So it’s like everything else, a day at a time, and how do we work with this? When there’s a tragedy, it’s amazing to me how people in a community come together to help each other out in various ways, so that was the thing that we kept looking at all the time.”
For the past 16 years, Levasseur has been working as director of community relations and development at Ironstone Vineyards. He said that he took the job as part of a decision to redirect his focus from a global to a local level. Over the past decade and a half, he has gotten increasingly involved in the local community, participating in organizations like Murphys Business Association, Calaveras Winegrape Alliance, Calaveras County Visitors Bureau, Calaveras Arts Council, Gold Country Visitors Association and California Travel Association, where he served on the board of directors.
“Everything kind of interconnected with everything else, but when I started I had no idea that I would have been involved on that level,” he said. “I felt the sense of following a trail.”
Levasseur said that his role as poet laureate will be part of this process of connecting with and fostering connections within the local community, which he tries to approach with what is known in Zen Buddhism as “beginner’s mind.”
“In an expert’s mind there are no possibilities, but in a beginner’s mind there are many,” he said.
“I’m not stepping in like I’m any kind of credentialed poet laureate. I’ve written a lot of poetry, and I’m connected in various ways, but I haven’t had to apply it as directly. For me it’s that sense of openness and discovery, like going into a new country, and letting it step by step take me through the conversations – in the sense of connectivity with people – that will come as a result of it.”