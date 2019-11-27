The fifth annual Christmas in White Pines Parade of Lights is just around the corner and the community is lighting up in excitement.
On Nov. 29, snow or shine, the evening of fun begins at 6 p.m. at the gazebo on Blagen Road, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand, eagerly waiting to hear every little boy’s and girl’s Christmas wish. Christmas carols will be sung and hot cocoa and cookies will be provided by members of the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge, with donations accepted.
At 6:50 p.m., Blagen Road will close and the parade begins at 7 p.m.
The parade, filled with dancers, cars and floats, begins at the Ebbetts Pass Fire District station in Arnold and proceeds to the end at White Pines Park.
For more information, call 795-5500.