“Everyone was very excited about opening up,” said Fran Devlin, attendant of Arnold Branch Library.
After months of closure, some Calaveras County libraries have chosen to open their doors to the public once again, while some have chosen to continue curbside service.
The branches that are open have been making it known that face masks are required.
“No mask, no entry,” Devlin said. “As a matter of fact, I’ve been pleasantly surprised that everyone has been approaching the library with a mask.”
The Arnold Branch Library reopened its doors on July 29 with restrictions in place. The library will be open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Face masks are required, and customers are encouraged to sanitize hands upon entering. Capacity has been limited to five people inside at a time with the social distancing requirement in place. Visits should be limited to 20 minutes per person. Curbside pickup will still be available upon request.
The San Andreas Library is open Monday and Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with a one hour break for lunch at noon). Backdoor service is still available. Items can be placed on hold online at the library’s website at library.calaverasgov.us.
The Mokelumne Hill Library is open Wednesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Staff has asked customers to bring their face masks. Plenty of hand sanitizer is available inside. Curbside service remains available.
The Valley Springs Library has not reopened its doors, but pickup is still available Monday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Books, DVDs or audiobooks can be placed on hold online and picked up during the specified days and times.
The Angels Camp Branch Library is still closed for the public, but curbside service remains open.
The Copperopolis Branch Library is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is still available.
Murphys Branch Library is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Facial masks are required, and curbside service is available.
The West Point Library is closed, but patrons can call to schedule a pickup at an open site.
Some branches, like the Arnold Library, have continued “storytime” for children virtually.
“Storytime with Brittany” has over 100 members and has had a good response, Devlin said.
For more information on each branch, visit library.calaverasgov.us.