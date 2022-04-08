If you live in Mokelumne Hill, you might have seen a strange flier posted around town, with the words “Alien Party” printed at the top, along with some classic UFO and extraterrestrial iconography. The brightly colored fliers posted on public boards and circulated online read, “Come dressed as you would look like as an alien. Get creative, the less human looking the better.” The date on the flier was Friday, March 25, which may come to be remembered as the day the otherworldly sisters from Awakened Comedy Enterprise descended on Moke Hill to film a comedic “extraterrestrial parody,” with the help of local actors from Fourth Wall Entertainment Troupe and volunteers.
Carol Harris and Sandy Carpenter, sisters who began Awakened Comedy Enterprise (ACE), say it all started as a way to deal with grief. When they lost their younger sister, brother, and mother within a 10 month period, the two sisters, who at the time were living in different states, turned to storytelling and comedy to relieve some of their grief.
As children, storytelling and playacting was always something they did together, so ACE was “an extension of what we have been doing our whole lives,” according to Harris. Older sister Sandra had enjoyed creating and editing videos, often filming family gatherings or parties, and “is pretty creative,” according to Harris. The two began to work on making new stories and filming them, and have accumulated three or four years of videos so far.
Realizing that their work with these stories helped them overcome grief, they thought, “why couldn’t it help other people?” and ACE was born.
The sisters believe that comedy is a “healing modality” that can be used, like meditation or breathing practices, as a way to “focus on grief.” For the sisters, comedy isn’t just about having a good time. The sisters look at their work through a spiritual lens, writing, “Sent to the Awakened Comedy Team from source, the universe and all that is, ACE conveys the importance that levity plays when traveling the difficult and often shadowy journey to the highest self.”
While they have also been filming in Portland, Ore., and Sonora, ACE chose the historic Leger Hotel in Mokelumne Hill as the location for their “Alien Party” project, which the sisters say will be part of a larger independent film.
While inquiries into the plot and meaning behind the story were left unanswered, the Enterprise was invited to attend the recent filming in Mokelumne Hill. A description of the cryptic scene follows, without knowledge of character identities or storyline specifics.
In a quaint, picturesque town set amongst the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, named after the river that flows nearby, a small gathering of unusual characters meets in the basement room of a 170-year-old hotel. Fog fills the air while strange-looking “people” dressed in an array of unique clothing filter in. Gold and blue-painted faces, and those donning handmade masks and antennae walk through the old stone doorway, wearing sparkling dresses, black capes, and even a bright orange suit. An iron door blocks out the sunlight of a bright California afternoon.
Within the darkened stone room, a table set with glasses and a printed WANTED poster sit on one side, while in the back a wooden table with benches is set with strange props—a game of chess (or something like it), but the pieces are pirate ships, and a bowl filled with “appetizing snacks” of plastic jiggly sea creatures—all lit by the warm glow of hanging lanterns and the crisp, cool, LED light.
Another scene in the opposite corner features a small table, with a spread of oracle cards fanned out. Chairs are placed on either side for the aliens—or actors—to sit on.
A tall (artificially) bearded character, wearing a large prosthetic nose and top hat, stands in front of bright LED lights holding a camera while another camera rests on a tripod, positioned to capture the unfolding scene. Giving direction to actors, the camera operator/director/actor Carpenter captures a variety of scenes—a conversation at a pub over a wanted poster; a rock band fronted by a “singing” baby doll, suspended from what looks like a furry monkey stuffed toy slung over a mic stand; a “reader” telling a fortune to a young man (or alien); and another party scene where friendly folks gather around to chat as a game ensues. Capturing scenes of characters coming and going, and even filming outside, the director keeps things rolling, discussing scenes with their co-conspirator who is dressed in a frilly red cape, long skirt, and ballcap, all the while keeping the plot a complete mystery to the non-alien bystander from the Enterprise.
The “Alien Party” scenes are only part of a series of parodies shot by the Awakened Comedy duo, sisters Harris and Carpenter. When asked what’s next, the two mysteriously hinted at another project that “we can’t talk about yet,” though it likely will include more of the quirky and unusual—if not hilarious—antics seen here.
To learn more about ACE and their future projects, find them online at awakenedcomedy.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.