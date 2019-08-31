You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
hot

Crowds commence for cars, chili

  • 1 min to read
Crowds commence for cars, chili

Crowds amassed to sample a variety of local chilis at the fifth annual Anything on Wheels Car Show and Chili Cook Off at the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge on Aug. 17.

Row upon row of classic cars, motorcycles, custom trikes and even tractors filled the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge parking lot at the fifth annual Anything on Wheels Car/Motorcycle Show and Chili Cook Off held Aug. 17.

With an estimated 65-plus entrants, the show was one of the Mooses’ largest to date.

Crowds commence for cars, chili

Mary Ann Fabian awards Best of Show to Maureen Chassy for her classic Morris Miner.

Though the planning and promotion of the event began with the help of many Women of the Moose volunteers in January, the event chairwoman and creator Mary Ann Fabian was thrilled with the vast array of entrants in Anything on Wheels this year.

“It is so much fun walking around and seeing all the cars and vehicles and the incredible pride in ownership,” Fabian said.

Yet it wasn’t just beautiful, shiny machinery that drew the crowds, it was the anticipation of mouth-watering chili, and the competition was stiff.

More than 350 wrist bands were sold for tasting.

Mark and Mary Villarin came all the way from Lodi to partake of the selection of local chili.

Crowds commence for cars, chili

First place in the chili cook-off went to Serene and Jean’s Beans.

“We loved the Grizzly Chili,” Mary Villarin said. Though the couple had visited Arnold before, this event allowed them to spend some time in the town as well, and they said are making plans to come back again very soon.

Though Grizzly Chili did not go home with a trophy, Kelly Sunseri of Livermore also gave it her nod of approval. The Sunseri family camps every year in Avery just so they can attend this annual event.

Serene and Jean’s Beans took home first place; Red, White and Brew took second place; and first-time competitor Suzanne St. Charles took home third with her Locas Chicas chili. Each chef held their secret recipe close to their chests in hopes of another win next year.

Crowds commence for cars, chili

Jayden Hazelweed, 8, and Jordan Hazelweed, 6, of Oakley, enjoy an opportunity to sit upon “Liberty”, a custom 1972 Volkswagen veteran tribute trike built by Michael Pilson of Soulsbyville.

Red, White and Brew was a family affair with Donnie Grider’s son, Willie, 12, daughter, McKenzie, and niece, Juliet, helping with the secret family recipe creation.

Judging for the vehicles was difficult at best as the public was allowed to vote for their favorite, and all votes were counted.

With hundreds of votes tallied the Morris Miner, owned by Maureen Chassy, was awarded Best of Show.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.