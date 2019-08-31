Crowds commence for cars, chili

Row upon row of classic cars, motorcycles, custom trikes and even tractors filled the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge parking lot at the fifth annual Anything on Wheels Car/Motorcycle Show and Chili Cook Off held Aug. 17.
With an estimated 65-plus entrants, the show was one of the Mooses’ largest to date.
Though the planning and promotion of the event began with the help of many Women of the Moose volunteers in January, the event chairwoman and creator Mary Ann Fabian was thrilled with the vast array of entrants in Anything on Wheels this year.
“It is so much fun walking around and seeing all the cars and vehicles and the incredible pride in ownership,” Fabian said.
Yet it wasn’t just beautiful, shiny machinery that drew the crowds, it was the anticipation of mouth-watering chili, and the competition was stiff.
More than 350 wrist bands were sold for tasting.
Mark and Mary Villarin came all the way from Lodi to partake of the selection of local chili.
“We loved the Grizzly Chili,” Mary Villarin said. Though the couple had visited Arnold before, this event allowed them to spend some time in the town as well, and they said are making plans to come back again very soon.
Though Grizzly Chili did not go home with a trophy, Kelly Sunseri of Livermore also gave it her nod of approval. The Sunseri family camps every year in Avery just so they can attend this annual event.
Serene and Jean’s Beans took home first place; Red, White and Brew took second place; and first-time competitor Suzanne St. Charles took home third with her Locas Chicas chili. Each chef held their secret recipe close to their chests in hopes of another win next year.
Red, White and Brew was a family affair with Donnie Grider’s son, Willie, 12, daughter, McKenzie, and niece, Juliet, helping with the secret family recipe creation.
Judging for the vehicles was difficult at best as the public was allowed to vote for their favorite, and all votes were counted.
With hundreds of votes tallied the Morris Miner, owned by Maureen Chassy, was awarded Best of Show.