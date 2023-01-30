The Blue Mountain Theater in West Point may be known for its local theatrical productions, yearly talent show, haunted house, and for being the home of the Lumberjack Day quilt show every fall, but now it’s adding another form of entertainment to the list—movies. 

In December, the theater opened its doors to show their first film in the series, the 2004 animated film “The Polar Express.” Around 30  people attended, which is almost half capacity for the approximately 70-seat theater.

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

