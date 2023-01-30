The Blue Mountain Theater in West Point may be known for its local theatrical productions, yearly talent show, haunted house, and for being the home of the Lumberjack Day quilt show every fall, but now it’s adding another form of entertainment to the list—movies.
In December, the theater opened its doors to show their first film in the series, the 2004 animated film “The Polar Express.” Around 30 people attended, which is almost half capacity for the approximately 70-seat theater.
In 2023, the small playhouse will open its doors again on the last Sunday of each month to welcome families and community members to some classic entertainment, including cult classics such as as the 1985 sci-fi comedy “Back to the Future,” 1987 romantic comedy/adventure film, “The Princess Bride,” and the award-winning 1972 mafia crime drama, “The Godfather” (parents might want to leave the younger kids at home for this one, which is rated R).
Other movie classics include the 1962 adaptation of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” and the 1936 black-and-white Charlie Chaplin film “Modern Times.” Also in the mix is another cult classic, “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which will be shown in October. A couple of documentaries, a western, and a family-friendly holiday movie will round out the year’s offerings.
The nonprofit community theater is home to the West Point-based theatrical group, the Blue Mountain Players, as well as the internet-famous parade drill team, the Lawn Chair Brigade. The theater is in a historic building on West Point’s Main Street and has theatrical productions throughout the year.
Director Vicki Sneed-Hinkell runs the theater along with volunteers and said that the classic movie screenings are a way to make more use of the theater, which has been a part of the community for over two decades. Motivation for the program came from wanting “to expand the use of it, and to make it community-inclusive, and to generate access for the children to the theater,” said Sneed-Hinkell.
The theater hopes its new offerings will “generate awareness” of the theater in the local community and help to cover expenses, too. The films, however, will be available on a donation basis rather than a ticketed admission fee.
Movie choices were selected by a committee, including members of the community and those involved with the theater, from “all walks of life and creative interests,” says Sneed-Hinkell. The theater remains open to suggestions, however, for what audiences hope to see and will provide a box for the public’s suggestions.
The first screening of the year will take place on Sunday, Jan. 29, with the comedy starring Jack Black, “Nacho Libre.” Nachos, salsa, and margaritas (for the adults) will be available during intermission for a donation.
“We’re trying to sort of be conscious of the month,” said Sneed-Hinkell, so February’s movie will have a Valentine’s Day theme, with chocolate and coffee served for snacks. February’s screening will be the 1990 romantic comedy “Pretty Woman,” starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.
“They (the public) seem quite excited,” says Sneed-Hinkell, who has already received emails asking about future movies.
Film showings will occur on the last Sunday of the month at 4 p.m. and will feature themed snacks at intermission. Movie goers are encouraged to also dress up in costumes, either as their favorite character or in “complementary clothes” corresponding to the film.
For more information on films and other events at Blue Mountain Theater, follow the Blue Mountain Players on Facebook or call the theater at (209) 770-4228. The Blue Mountain Theater is located at 347 #B Main Street in West Point.