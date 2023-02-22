This year Mark Twain Elementary School held a new stuffed toy drive, where toys were gathered and presented to Angels/Murphys Rotary by the first-grade students as part of the “Kuddles for Kids” program.
Once Rotary receives the toys, they are distributed to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and their Search and Rescue program, as well as the California Highway Patrol and the Angels Camp Police Department.
“If a child is removed from their home on either a long- or short-term basis, a stuffed toy is given to that child to bring comfort in a scary situation. If a child is involved in an automobile accident or boating accident, the toys are utilized for the same purpose. This is the second year this program has been implemented,” said the creator of the program, Rotarian Jenny Baxter.
Rotary describes the program as “kids helping kids.”