Toy Drive

Mark Twain teachers Tamsen Lenoir and Kell Lee Felix stand on opposite sides of Rotarian Jim Bailey, along with Mark Twain first-graders and their stuffed toys.

 Courtesy photo/Jenny Baxter

This year Mark Twain Elementary School held a new stuffed toy drive, where toys were gathered and presented to Angels/Murphys Rotary by the first-grade students as part of the “Kuddles for Kids” program.

Once Rotary receives the toys, they are distributed to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and their Search and Rescue program, as well as the California Highway Patrol and the Angels Camp Police Department.

