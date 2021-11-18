Preparing a Thanksgiving meal can be stressful and expensive. But if you’re looking to skip the work, you don’t have to go without. Here are some local options ranging from free-of-charge gatherings to entire turkey dinners delivered to your door.
San Andreas
San Andreas Community Covenant Church is hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. It’s free of charge, but rest assured that there will be plenty of turkey, mashed potatoes, pie and all the fixin’s to go around. The meal is cooked by kitchen manager Gail Hoffman and her family, with love.
Stop by the church, located at 261 Treat Avenue in San Andreas, to give thanks with family, friends and neighbors.
Mokelumne Hill
Hotel Léger Restaurant and Saloon is serving up a traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 25 from noon to 4 p.m., with all the classics including a choice of ham or filet of sole for those who tire of turkey.
Reservations are strongly encouraged. Adults pay $24, seniors $22 and kids are $12. Call (209) 286-1401 to make a reservation. The hotel is located at 8304 Main Street in Mokelumne Hill.
Copperopolis
It’s Thanksgiving Brunch at the Golf Club at Copper Valley, Nov. 25 from noon to 4 p.m., as well as take-home options. Wine and dine at the club’s Vine18 restaurant with expansive views of the green.
Reservations are recommended--call (209) 785-7400. Adults pay $55 and children under 12 are $20. The Golf Club is located at 1001 Saddle Creek Drive in Copperopolis.
Murphys
Gypsy BBQ is offering a pre-ordered Thanksgiving family dinner for pickup. They’re selling out fast! Orders must be made by Nov. 19 and picked up on Thanksgiving morning between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 130 E Highway 4 in Murphys. $130 feeds a family of four.
Place an order online at gypsybbq.com - under the Thanksgiving Menu tab OR by phone at (209) 813-7060 - leave a voicemail with your name and contact number OR email bbqgirl@gypsybbq.com - include your order and contact information.
Arnold
Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge is serving up free Thanksgiving dinner for dine-in, pickup, or delivery for homebound people from Arnold to Avery. Dine-in dinner starts at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and pickup starts at 1 p.m.
Call (209) 795-3112 for deliveries; accepting calls from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge is located at 1965 Blagen Road in Arnold.
Get it delivered!
Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving feast prepared by Chef DJ Shorter at Sierra Celebrations and delivered to your home. $135 serves four or five, and delivery is included.
Visit Thanksgiving Day Delivery (sierracelebration.com) for details.