Tiny Museum

The Museum of West Calaveras History was built inside Wallace’s former post office. The entire 36 sq. ft. structure sits on a utility trailer, which allows it to travel.

The Museum of West Calaveras History, the world's smallest mobile museum, has been awarded a fully funded grant totaling $1,650 from the Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF).

The funds will enable the museum to travel throughout the county. Because of this, the museum is planning three new exhibits with the goals of: “Celebrating the San Joaquin & Sierra Nevada Railroad,” “exploring the county's early olive industry,” and “honoring the veterans from Calaveras who served in the Civil War.” The museum's debut exhibit is about outlaw Black Bart and will remain available.

