The Museum of West Calaveras History, the world's smallest mobile museum, has been awarded a fully funded grant totaling $1,650 from the Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF).
The funds will enable the museum to travel throughout the county. Because of this, the museum is planning three new exhibits with the goals of: “Celebrating the San Joaquin & Sierra Nevada Railroad,” “exploring the county's early olive industry,” and “honoring the veterans from Calaveras who served in the Civil War.” The museum's debut exhibit is about outlaw Black Bart and will remain available.
"We are grateful to the Calaveras Community Foundation for its support," said Society for the Preservation of West County History (SPWCH) founder Sal Manna in a press release. "This marks our second grant from the CCF, with the first more than a dozen years ago which made possible other exhibits of West Calaveras history. We greatly appreciate this recognition of the importance of local history."
