Though many county residents are facing tough times this year, that hasn’t stopped locals from doing what they can to help those in need.
Last week, the generous donations of community members to the Calaveras Humane Society (CHS) replenished the organization’s animal care fund, which would have been depleted after paying for a life-saving surgery for a puppy named Bree.
Bree was one of six siblings left in the care of the CHS shortly before it was forced to close its doors in March. Fortunately, the organization was able to place the pups in foster care, along with every other animal at the shelter.
While her siblings were happy and healthy, it soon became clear that Bree had a health issue.
“We knew right away that something was not quite right with Bree,” CHS Executive Director Dee Dee Drake said. “She just wasn’t growing. The other puppies were growing rapidly, and she was half their size, almost from the get go.”
Bree was taken to a local veterinarian, who referred her to the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, where she was diagnosed with an intrahepatic portosystemic liver shunt. Without intervention, the condition would have likely proven fatal. But with the surgery, Bree has a 92% chance of full recovery.
“We had money in our budget for emergencies, but what we asked for the donations for was to replenish the fund for the next animal,” Drake said. “We wanted to make sure that we’ll have enough for the whole year. This would have eaten up our funds in just one puppy.”
The surgery was estimated to cost between $9,600 and $13,600. Within three days, the CHS received $16,000 through the fundraiser.
“Our community really came through,” Drake said.
On July 28, Bree underwent advanced testing at UC Davis.
“Bree was a very scared pup,” reported veterinary technician Conni Noia. “She crawled into my arms and just needed hugs. We had other staff rub her head and tell (her) it was going to be OK.”
Bree received surgery the following day.
“Everything went well with Bree’s procedure today,” William T. N. Culp, DVM, reported. “She is recovering now, and we will keep a close eye on her.”
On Aug. 1, Bree was picked up by her foster family, who have decided to adopt her.
“They have fallen in love,” Drake said. “They’re awfully nice folks.”
Bree’s new owner, Tranette Lyons, of Angels Camp, said that Bree was well on her way to full recovery.
“Bree is doing great recovering,” she said. “She is spunky as ever. Taking her medications just fine. Besides her incision, you would never know she had surgery four days ago! She’s playing and eating like a normal 7-month-old puppy.”
Lyons said that Bree was a perfect fit for her family, and that “there has been a connection from day one.”
“Bree is so sweet and spunky,” she said. “She is such a happy-go-lucky puppy that tries to live life to the fullest. She loves to play in water whether it be the creek or the bathtub with the kids. She is a snuggler. She will end up with us wherever we are sitting and sleeps with the kids at night.”
Lyons said that she is grateful for the work that the CHS does in the community.
“A huge thanks to the CHS and all the volunteers and donors that made this surgery possible for a young puppy to have a chance at a long, healthy life,” she said.
When the CHS closed in March, Lyons and her family also fostered Bree’s sister, Bronwyn. All of Bree’s siblings have now been adopted. Drake said that adoptions have risen at the CHS during the past few months.
“The public seems very interested in adopting – they’re home and have a lot of time to devote to a pet,” she said. “As people are going back to work though, we’re answering a lot of questions about separation anxiety. These pets that were newly adopted got used to having their families around 24/7 and are not coping really well with having people back at work. It can be a great time to get a pet, but people should also think about what happens when things return more to normal.”
Shelters and rescues have seen a decline in the number of dogs coming in across the state, Drake said.
“There just aren’t the dogs coming in that there used to be into shelters, which is a wonderful thing,” she said.
The CHS reopened in May with safety precautions in place, Drake said.
“We are taking all precautions to keep the public and our staff safe,” she said. “We require masks for visitors and staff, and we’re doing many of our adoptions by appointment, although people are still welcome to come and look around.”
Drake said that she was really appreciative of the community for supporting the CHS.
“We opened our first ever stand-alone shelter in June of 2019, and the community just embraced it from the get go,” she said. “We’re so grateful to everybody who has adopted, donated, helped out with our pet food bank, and volunteered at the shelter. We just couldn’t be happier with our community’s response.”
The CHS is located at 1209 Highway 49 in Angels Camp. Those interested in adopting or volunteering can contact the CHS by phone at 736-9417, or through email at chs@calaverashumane.org.
For more information, visit calaverashumane.org.