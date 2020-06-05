The Calaveras High School Class of 2020 graduated Thursday and Friday in a two-day-long ceremony, modified to meet state COVID-19 guidelines.
Teachers, staff and administrators endured the heat and hours of “Pomp and Circumstance” to cheer on each graduating senior. One by one, they drove up to the school, got out of their car to receive their diploma and walked around a loop to have their picture taken and record a message for a soon-to-be released video. Each graduate also received a commemorative t-shirt, donated by local businesses, as well as a cash gift from the Calaveras Grad Night Foundation.
“This graduation could not happen without the support of the Calaveras community,” Principal Mike Tambini told the Enterprise following the event. “We came together as community members to provide a graduation experience for our students. We adjusted the look of a traditional graduation, adapted to what we could do to make it feel (real), and to bring a positive closure to the school year.”
“The ceremony was so much more than we expected,” Calaveras Unified School District Superintendent Mark Campbell said. “More emotions, more individual student attention and more positive and appreciative feedback from all. That validated the fantastic work by all staff and administration involved.”
He added, “What a tremendous celebration of students and a phenomenal example of teamwork and resiliency, to do the very best for our students in very surreal conditions.”
Parents and educators worked together to make the day special, with Toyon Middle School staff member Heidi Ramos constructing a balloon arch for the graduates to walk through. Calaveras High ag teacher Kevin Hesser served as a videographer and a florist for the two days, alongside his wife, Autumn Hesser, an art teacher at Toyon. The pair formerly worked as kindergarten teachers and have watched many of the graduates grow up in the community.
“This is such a cool experience. Really, really special,” Autumn Hesser said while holding a hand-painted sign. “All of the emotion—some were in tears. It’s so sweet.”
Calaveras High also hosted a virtual scholarship ceremony via Facebook Live on Thursday night during which over $806,000 was awarded to seniors.
A “virtual graduation” video will be released on June 12 and will feature speeches from the school’s valedictorians, as well as other traditions that were missed during the drive-up ceremony.