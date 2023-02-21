On Feb. 15 the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce held the first “Good Morning Calaveras” breakfast since the pandemic. The event hosted members of the community, from business owners to local government officials and others. The event was held at Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas.

Singh introduces Pedro and Archer to the morning guests.

 

“Good Morning Calaveras has a long-standing history of being an amazing event and platform for members to come to engage, learn about each other, and network. And so it was very important for us to partner with the Chamber to ensure that we bring this platform back for the community,” said Director of Marketing and Philanthropy for the hospital, CJ Singh. 

Among the many in attendance were District 3 Supervisor Martin Huberty and District Attorney Barbara Yook.
