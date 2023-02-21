Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
Subscriptions will be processed in house so there will be a delay after purchasing online.
For assistance with classified or life tributes call 209-754-3861 x 320
For subscription assistance, email subscribe@calaverasenterprise.com, or call 209.754.3861 and state your name and callback number.
On Feb. 15 the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce held the first “Good Morning Calaveras” breakfast since the pandemic. The event hosted members of the community, from business owners to local government officials and others. The event was held at Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas.
“Good Morning Calaveras has a long-standing history of being an amazing event and platform for members to come to engage, learn about each other, and network. And so it was very important for us to partner with the Chamber to ensure that we bring this platform back for the community,” said Director of Marketing and Philanthropy for the hospital, CJ Singh.
Guest speakers included Mark Twain Medical Center President/CEO Doug Archer and Calaveras County Interim CAO Craig Pedro. Archer spoke about the long history of challenges that have faced Mark Twain Medical Center, with the hospital going through 12 CEOs in just 10 years.
He also discussed the challenges of rising medical costs, dealing with insurance companies, and staffing shortages. He made it clear that he is there to stay at the hospital, however, and praised the hospital staff for all their hard work.
“I think a lot of changes happened in the last two years. So a lot of promotions, a lot of retirements, a lot of new people coming into our community in new positions. And so it's once again an opportunity for people to convene in a less formal setting than an official work meeting or anything. So you can interact and meet people from the county government, the local hospital, and many prominent community organizations,” said Singh.
Pedro touched upon his journey of coming out of retirement to serve as Interim CAO for Calaveras County in order to assist the county in finding a new CAO. Pedro took the position despite being a happily retired grandfather and, like Archer, expressed the difficulties of many of the same challenges of conducting business in a rural area like Calaveras County but praised the county staff.
Singh expressed the importance of events like this for community leaders to engage with the public and listen to their needs. “[There is] a lot of great opportunities to understand what's happening behind closed doors that we may not normally see or hear about.”
The Chamber of Commerce plans to hold these Good Morning Calaveras breakfasts quarterly moving forward to increase community engagement.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.