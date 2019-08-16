Ready to get an eyeful?
On Aug. 17, Manzanita Arts Emporium in Angels Camp is hosting an “Artists Peeps Show” and reception during Angels Night Out. The art on display is being billed as “provocative,” “tasteful” and “hot.”
“Each Manzanita artist will have a veiled piece of art on the wall that people can take a peep at throughout the week before the (Aug. 17) event,” states a press release for the Peeps Show. On the night of the event at 6 p.m., “Artists will unveil and expose their artwork beneath the drape.”
Also on display will be humorous “artistic mini scenes and dioramas built for the occasion.”
The display and unveiling event are fundraisers for Manzanita Arts Emporium, so the organization asks for $1 per peep to support the arts in Angels Camp. Donations come with entry to win a romantic goody basket or one of several gift certificates.
Beverages and hors d’oeuvres will be offered at the unveiling reception and music, games, art, shopping and other fun happenings will take place throughout downtown Angels Camp from 5-8 p.m. during Angels Night Out.