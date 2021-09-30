The 28th Annual Calaveras Grape Stomp and Street Faire in Murphys has been canceled.
The Calaveras Winegrape Alliance (CWA) announced the decision this week, citing high numbers of COVID-19 cases and a "lack of interest" from the community.
The Grape Stomp was originally planned for Saturday, Oct. 2, and would have included a street fair in downtown Murphys and a virtual grape stomping competition, continuing with the format from last year's event, which was also virtual.
"We are committed to hosting safe and enjoyable events," the CWA announcement reads.
Other local events including the 45th Annual Lumberjack Day in West Point are still scheduled to take place on Saturday.