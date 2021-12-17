The Arnold Rim Trail Association (ARTA) has just completed its “Clear the Trail” project, which was funded partially by a grant from the National Wilderness Stewardship Alliance (NWSA), in addition to donations from the community and from the Calaveras Conservation Corps (CCC).
A statement on the ARTA website reads, “The Arnold Rim Trail Association is overflowing with gratitude to the entire community for stepping up and donating $10,000 to match the National Wilderness Stewardship Alliance grant that we received to rebuild 16 miles of the Arnold Rim Trail. The goal was achieved in just a month’s time.”
ARTA President Steve Lauterbach and docent Lauren Scott met with the Enterprise to walk part of the newly cleared trail, highlighting some of the work done and expressing gratitude for the support of the community.
“We really really want to thank the community for supporting this effort, because we couldn't have done it without the financial support. … Also, the volunteer effort is key to meeting the grant, so the community stepped up. We had volunteers, we had the money. It's all been just an incredible experience. So we really wanted to thank the community and to let them know how successful it's been,” said ARTA docent and Steering Committee member Scott.
NWSA partners with local and nationwide wildlife stewardship groups and the U.S. Forest Service, as well as volunteer-based non-profits like ARTA, “to provide stewardship for America's enduring resource of wilderness.”
The NWSA National Forest System Trail Stewardship Partnership Funding Grant awarded ARTA $10,000 for their project, stipulating that ARTA matched the grant dollar amount, and also that volunteer work contributed to the project. ARTA was able to meet and exceed the $10,000 goal with donations from the community.
Through these donations and the work of the California Conservation Corps (CCC), who ARTA hired for the project, 10 of the 23 miles of dog, biking, and equestrian-friendly hiking trails have been maintained since receiving the grant. The CCC’s work to complete trail maintenance included removing debris and overgrowth, and creating two new loops, bringing the total to four.
CCC, which is a department of the California Natural Resources Agency, is the “oldest and largest conservation corps in the nation,” according to the CCC website. CCC provides youth between the ages of 18 and 25 the opportunity to get hands-on experience and a paycheck doing environmental conservation and emergency response work. This work includes trail creation and maintenance, watershed and fishery conservation, forestry work like mastication (fire fuel reduction), reforestation, and even fighting forest fires and other natural disasters. CCC’s motto is “Hard Work, Low Pay, Miserable Conditions and More!” Youth enrolled in the corps often sleep in tents in remote locations, and endure challenging conditions for weeks at a time while working at a location.
ARTA expressed appreciation of the CCC, who not only took on the difficult work of creating and clearing the trails, with their crews camping out in the forest and working long hours, but also donated $14,000 and an extra week of work to the project.
Lauterbach also praised the Calaveras Ranger District of the Stanislaus National Forest, who manages the land that the trail falls on within the Stanislaus National Forest, saying “they are passionate supporters of the ARTA and really really wonderful leaders for us.”
Lauterbach also said, “without them, this doesn’t happen. … At every opportunity they do the right thing. The Calaveras district is really generous in their leadership, the way they take care of us and help us.”
It’s not just the organizations who have come together to make the ART better, but the people in the community who volunteer their time. Since the trail began 16 years ago, it has been volunteer-run and relied on its docents to not only maintain the trail but to support it with educational programs and activities for the public, like the popular Sunset Trail hike.
While on the trail we met two such people, docents, and former National Park rangers Mary Anne Carlton and Nancy Muleady-Mecham.
According to docent Scott, the two “probably have done more hours on this trail than any other person in the absolute world,” contributing hundreds of hours of volunteer time each per year. President Lauterbach called them, “the two most dedicated docents” and “wonderful teachers”.
Community members also contribute, with monthly Volunteer Trail Building Mornings during the warmer months. In the case of the Clear the Trail project, the public helped ARTA meet their $10,000 within just weeks of announcing the fundraiser. Additional donations were received as well, which will be put toward future projects and trail maintenance.
With a natural trail like ART, there will always be more work to do, like moving and fixing loose posts, removing trash and the occasional vandalization, cleaning up after big storms, and updating maps and signage with new trails like the just added 11-mile trail loop, which does not yet have a name.
ARTA is currently working on finishing up an update to their trail map, created in 2014, now that the Clear the Trail project is completed. They are working with a cartographer to accurately map the complete trail, which runs from Arnold at the Logging Museum Trailhead all the way down to Hathaway Pines. The new map will be accessible via the Avenza Maps app, which is an interactive app that uses GPS to show users where they are on the trail and prevents people from getting lost. ARTA has recently posted QR codes at trailheads which will launch the app when scanned by a smartphone. Maps can also be viewed on the trail website at arnoldrimtrail.org.
Lauterbach says, “it's been a long process” and is looking forward to having the map updated, hopefully by the end of the year. He has been with ARTA since the beginning, attending the first meeting 16 years ago when the area was still undeveloped and used heavily by motorized bikes and vehicles.
Docent Carlton praised Lauterback, saying it is “a joy” to work with him because he “gets things done.” A humble Lauterback, however, is grateful for all of the efforts that have made the ART possible over the years, support from the Forest Service, the CCC, recent grants from Calaveras Community Foundation and NWSA, and the community members who volunteered time and donated funds to help “clear the trail.”