El Mezcal

El Mezcal Grill & Mexican Food in San Andreas is one of many Calaveras County restaurants that have remained open during the coronavirus crisis.

The majority of local restaurants have adapted to the coronavirus crisis and are still serving up good eats through takeout, curbside and delivery services.

“(Business) is slow as usual but still pretty good,” Rodrigo Gomez, a cook at El Mezcal Grill & Mexican Food in San Andreas, told the Enterprise on Monday. Like most Calaveras County restaurants, El Mezcal is closed to diners, in accordance with Calaveras Public Health guidelines. But takeout orders are still coming in.

The business has shortened its hours to close earlier in the evenings, but their menu hasn’t changed. “Everything, as of now, is good,” Gomez said.

Many businesses are also promoting gift certificate purchases — an easy way to support a favorite restaurant now and enjoy a great meal later. Some are offering additional perks, like Hawg Dawgs in Valley Springs, where customers can acquire a complimentary roll of toilet paper with their purchase over $22.

“It’s kind of comical, but it’s been going over really well,” Hawg Dawgs waitress Christy Belloli told the Enterprise. But business overall has been “hit and miss.”

“We’re over it,” Belloli said. “Ready for this to get behind us.”

The Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce and Calaveras County Visitors Bureau have developed a comprehensive restaurant guide, which can also be viewed at calaveras.org.

According to the guide, the following restaurants are offering limited to full-time deliveries:

Angels Camp

Round Table Pizza

736-0030

Arnold

Snowshoe Brewing Co.

795-2272

The Moose Lodge

795-3112

Copperopolis

Baldi’s Copper Valley Café

785-5282

Mokelumne Hill

Frank’s Café

286-1448

Murphys

Alchemy Market and Café

728-0700

Murphys Pourhouse

822-3942

Outer Aisle Farmstand

728-1164

Valley Springs

145 Club Steakhouse and Bar/Parlour Pub

772-7145

Dee Dee’s Café

772-2220

Approximately 50 other restaurants countywide are offering takeout and/or curbside services. Check the Chamber of Commerce guide for more details.

