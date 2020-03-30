The majority of local restaurants have adapted to the coronavirus crisis and are still serving up good eats through takeout, curbside and delivery services.
“(Business) is slow as usual but still pretty good,” Rodrigo Gomez, a cook at El Mezcal Grill & Mexican Food in San Andreas, told the Enterprise on Monday. Like most Calaveras County restaurants, El Mezcal is closed to diners, in accordance with Calaveras Public Health guidelines. But takeout orders are still coming in.
The business has shortened its hours to close earlier in the evenings, but their menu hasn’t changed. “Everything, as of now, is good,” Gomez said.
Many businesses are also promoting gift certificate purchases — an easy way to support a favorite restaurant now and enjoy a great meal later. Some are offering additional perks, like Hawg Dawgs in Valley Springs, where customers can acquire a complimentary roll of toilet paper with their purchase over $22.
“It’s kind of comical, but it’s been going over really well,” Hawg Dawgs waitress Christy Belloli told the Enterprise. But business overall has been “hit and miss.”
“We’re over it,” Belloli said. “Ready for this to get behind us.”
The Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce and Calaveras County Visitors Bureau have developed a comprehensive restaurant guide, which can also be viewed at calaveras.org.
According to the guide, the following restaurants are offering limited to full-time deliveries:
Angels Camp
Round Table Pizza
736-0030
Arnold
Snowshoe Brewing Co.
795-2272
The Moose Lodge
795-3112
Copperopolis
Baldi’s Copper Valley Café
785-5282
Mokelumne Hill
Frank’s Café
286-1448
Murphys
Alchemy Market and Café
728-0700
Murphys Pourhouse
822-3942
Outer Aisle Farmstand
728-1164
Valley Springs
145 Club Steakhouse and Bar/Parlour Pub
772-7145
Dee Dee’s Café
772-2220
Approximately 50 other restaurants countywide are offering takeout and/or curbside services. Check the Chamber of Commerce guide for more details.