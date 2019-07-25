It’s the last weekend of summer for some of the county’s kids. That means there’s time for one more get together or lazy weekend or, if you waited, school clothes shopping. We are done with the school clothes, and by done, I mean my bank account is empty. We got some really great deals, but when shopping for four, forget it. So, I’m thinking a lazy weekend. I’m sure next weekend we will need school supplies, and I can get everyone organized then. That’s right, you just heard me procrastinate on getting organized.
A lazy afternoon with family around the pool, barbecuing, sounds like the perfect way to end our summer! I’m not looking forward to schedules and practices and meetings, so I need one more weekend to forget, and just play. Is there still one thing you meant to do with the kids this summer that you haven’t gotten to yet? Well, it’s crunch time, better get it done.
No matter how lazy we get, we still have to eat. Barbecuing doesn’t seem as bad as standing in the kitchen, so I’m going to take it outside. Make it easy, make side dishes early, and then all you have to do is grill and serve. I have lots of energy in the morning, so making side dishes early works for me. But I really don’t want to come in and make them while everyone else is outside playing. This lazy attitude I’ve got probably means paper plates and plastic utensils.
This is a filling and easy side dish for any barbecue or potluck or just a lazy lunch.
BLT Pasta Salad
1 pound cooked bowtie pasta, cooled
1 head of iceberg lettuce, shredded or chopped
1 box of cherry tomatoes (about 2 cups), sliced in half
3-6 pieces of bacon crumbled or 1 bag of real bacon pieces
1 bottle of ranch dressing
Cook and cool the pasta. Shred the lettuce, slice tomatoes in half, crumble bacon. Put in a very large bowl (I use a punch bowl) and mix all together. Chill for at least one hour before serving.
This week’s menu is based on the Treat’s ad on page B10.
Spaghetti
Pork stir fry and fried rice
Pulled pork sandwiches
Waffles with strawberries
Taco salad