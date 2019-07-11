Celebrate freedom with 4 Fs: family, friends, food, fun

Nothing says “freedom” like a few days off with family and friends! Throw in playing with fireworks and we have a perfect day.
Independence Day is always my favorite day. I love watching the fireworks displays. I always spend too much money on fireworks, and then I try to justify it by spending more money having a large barbecue.
This year I had other plans; no barbecue and just hanging with my family. I wanted to let someone else host the fireworks this year and enjoy the show myself. At least that was the plan, but my over-planning self had a really hard time letting this go.
Independence means so many things to us, and every time I hear it I think of all the freedoms I have been given or gained in my life. I had nothing to do with being blessed by being born into the land of freedom. I had nothing to do with earning those freedoms or keeping them. I am so grateful to our military and to our forefathers for the gifts that they have given us. They have inspired us, taught us and fought for us. It’s up to us to do the same for the generations to come. Being free comes at a cost. I remember those that fight and their loved ones, as I think of the sacrifices made so that I can have the freedoms I enjoy.
Let’s remember to treasure and value what we’ve been given and safeguard it for the future.
Thank you to our men and women who serve in our military! I appreciate your sacrifice, your service and your example.
Fun summer fare
Grilled steaks with corn on the cob
Brats with bell peppers and onions
Salami sandwiches
Tacos or taquitos
Oven-baked pork chops