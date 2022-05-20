They’re here! They start at one end of our county and go all the way up Highway 4 to the other end. And they are growing and adding more items each year. Yes, you guessed it! Our local farmers markets are opening all around us.
Local produce is fresher, tastier and more nutritious than produce that has traveled further to get here. The money we spend at farmers markets is a source of income to local farmers and artisans, according to CalaverasGROWN President Sean Kriletich.
Here are some markets opening near you.
Valley Springs
Valley Springs boasts two locations. Healthy Habit, located at 1906 Vista Del Lago, and McMahan’s Farmers Market and Collectibles on 2869 Highway 12, which is closer to Burson than Valley Springs. Fall hours have McMahan’s opening two Saturdays a month from 6 a.m. to 3 pm.
Some great things about Healthy Habit Farmers Market is that it is open year round, all organic and seasonal! Every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., venture into their store to find your favorite food items. The employees gather the produce from local farmers on their way to work, and the freshly picked items are available for your choosing. The Enterprise spoke with Ann at Healthy Habit, and she stated, “We live in California where the soil is very fertile, and growing and eating locally produced foods is encouraged by the farmers in our area.”
Angels Camp
The Copperopolis town square has hosted farmers markets in the past but will not be presenting one this year. However, Angels Camp will still be hosting its Friday Night Farmers Market, held in Utica Park at 1100 Main Street, which begins in May and ends in September. From 5 p.m. until dusk, the market offers locally grown produce, nuts, baked goods and crafted wares. Live music floats through the air, making this evening very festive, whether you are ordering a meal from one of their selected food trucks, stopping by for a quick merchandise purchase or relaxing on a spot on the lawn.
Murphys
On Sunday mornings, Murphys Park will be packed with vendors from June 5 through October 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sonora
If you happen to be in Sonora on a Saturday morning, stop by the Sonora Farmers Market in the parking lot of Theall and Stewart Street. This event begins at 7:30 a.m.
CalaverasGROWN
San Andreas hosts the CalaverasGROWN online certified farmers market, which has certainly stepped into the world of technology! You can view what they sell online and place your order. Shop at calaverasgrown.org, then you can pick it up at various locations in our county. Order by midnight Tuesday for pick-up the same week. All the inventory is updated on Sundays.
Thursday pick-up is in San Andreas at the Master Gardener Demo Garden 891 Mountain Ranch Road from June 16 to Oct. 27, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Fridays, visit either the Angels Camp, Mokelumne Hill or Murphys library, Valley Springs Provisions, or Jackson Motherlode Exchange.
You can purchase produce, meats, eggs, cheese, pantry staples, art, home goods, personal care items, and more. They also feature live music, children activities and the Master Gardener plant sale and information booth. For more information email to info@calaverasgrown.org or call (209) 498-8081.
Now, don’t confuse the Master Gardeners with CalaverasGROWN. According to Odile Morrison, market manager for CalaverasGROWN, CalaverasGROWN is a nonprofit entity that showcases locally grown or made items for sale. Master Gardeners is a University of California co-op extension that trains people to home garden with tips and suggestions for getting the best crops.
.