The Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge has once again hit a hole-in-one for Hospice of Amador & Calaveras at the 3rd Annual Dan Leary Memorial Golf Tournament held June 25 at Sequoia Woods Country Club in Arnold.
This year, Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge Golf Committee members presented a check—the most ever raised at this tournament—for $25,000! Accepting the check was Hospice team member Jenny Hunt.
This year’s turnout was better than ever and a beautiful day on the course. Golfers enjoyed swag bags filled with accessories, lunch on the green, post-tourney dinner at the Lodge, and a raffle organized by Dan’s daughter-in-law, Traci Miguel, and her family.
Again, this year the Lube room in Dorrington supported the Margarita booth. They also wanted Hospice to receive a full $25,000 check and donated $1,400 to make that happen! Hospice is grateful for The Moose Lodge and Lube room supporting their cause year after year.
Golf Committee Member Ray Bertolino said, “The volunteers at the Moose Lodge that make this tournament so successful, they do with passion from the heart. We’ve all had to use Hospice at some point in our lives, we are thankful for all they do and love donating the money raised to their cause. For anyone out there that would like to get involved and support our local Hospice, next year’s event is Saturday, June 24. For just $100 you could sponsor a hole, it goes a long way! Keep that date in mind and thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s event.”
Regarding the tournament’s namesake, Dan Leary, Ray said, “Dan was a vital member of the Moose Lodge – the heart and soul of the Lodge for many years. Dan brought Hospice of Amador & Calaveras to the board as a member of the golf committee many years ago and said, ‘this organization needs us.’ We want to carry on with his wishes, and we are grateful for all of the sponsors and participants who help us do that.”
The 4th Annual Dan Leary Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday June 24, 2023, and Hospice will once again be the beneficiary. Details on signing up and sponsorship will be released in the spring.
As the only independent, non-profit hospice agency in the two-county region, Hospice of Amador & Calaveras provides compassionate, end-of-life care to all who need it, regardless of ability to pay. For more information, visit www.hospiceofamador.org or call 209-223-5500.