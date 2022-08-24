The Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge has once again hit a hole-in-one for Hospice of Amador & Calaveras at the 3rd Annual Dan Leary Memorial Golf Tournament held June 25 at Sequoia Woods Country Club in Arnold.

This year, Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge Golf Committee members presented a check—the most ever raised at this tournament—for $25,000! Accepting the check was Hospice team member Jenny Hunt.

